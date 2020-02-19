NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
In this undated file photo shows the facade of the Bureau of Immigration in Intramuros, Manila.
Facebook/Bureau of Immigration
BI detains Chinese national who spat on Manila cop
(Philstar.com) - February 19, 2020 - 11:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration arrested and detained the Chinese national who spat on a Manila cop who apprehended him for a traffic violation.

In a release Wednesday, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said he ordered the arrest Zhou Zhiyi, 50, for overstaying and being an undesirable alien, which are violations of the Philippine Immigration Act.

Zhou is detained at the bureau’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig.

Footage of the arrest of the Chinese national went viral earlier this month.

A Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau enforcer tried to flag down the vehicle of Zhou and his companion, April Morato, for violating the number coding scheme, but they instead sped toward Abad Santos Avenue.

Zhou hit a tricycle, a car and a motorcycle and nearly ran over the traffic enforcer who tried to block his car. When cornered, the Chinese national also refused to get out of the vehicle.

While being questioned, Zhou spat on the face of a policeman, who retaliated by banging the suspect’s head on the roof of his car.

Authorities also found a sachet of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu inside the vehicle.

Morente said he ordered the arrest of the Chinese national after he learned that he was granted bail by the court.

BI said Zhou arrived in the country as a tourist on Nov. 11, 2019 and was admitted for 30 days.

“Thus, he was already an overstaying alien at the time the spatting incident occurred last February 6,” BI acting intelligence chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said. — Kristine Joy Patag

