NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Two buses arrive next to the Diamond Princess cruise ship, with people quarantined onboard due to fears of the new coronavirus, at the Daikaku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama port on February 16, 2020.
AFP/Behrouz Mehri
Gov't finalizing plans for evacuation of Filipinos in virus-infected cruise ship
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 17, 2020 - 2:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Government officials are finalizing plans to bring home Filipinos onboard a coronavirus-infected cruise ship in Japan as global concerns grow over the spread of the deadly disease.

Coronavirus cases climbed to 355 in the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off Yokohama, Japan despite passengers being confined to their cabins since February 3 for a 14-day quarantine period.

Twenty-seven of the people aboard the vessel who contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are Filipinos, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Diseases is still discussing plans for the evacuation of over 500 Filipinos in the vessel.

“We are still on the discussion and planning stage so we will be providing information once everything is finalized,” Vergeire said in a press briefing Monday.

“[The Japanese Embassy and the cruise ship] are requesting if we can already do the repatriation once the quarantine period is over,” she added.

The United States repatriated its citizens from the quarantined ship. Other nations such as Canada, Australia and Hong Kong are preparing to follow suit.

Quarantine

Vergeire said the government is considering putting the Filipinos who will be flown home from the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess under quarantine once they reach Philippine soil.

The DOH official added the inter-agency task force will still discuss the facility where the repatriates will be quarantined.

Filipino workers repatriated from virus epicenter Wuhan, China arrived in the Philippines a week ago. The repatriates along with government workers who are part of the repatriation team and plane crew members are being quarantined at New Clark City in Tarlac.

“All 49 repatriates in New Clark City show no signs or symptoms of respiratory illness,” Vergeire said.

Latest figure from the Health department showed that 453 patients under investigation in the country have tested negative for COVID-19.

The coronavirus that emerged in central China late last year has spread to nearly 30 locations outside mainland China. It has infected more than 70,000 individuals and killed nearly 1,800.  — with report from Agence France-Presse

DIAMOND PRINCESS CRUISE SHIP NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 17, 2020 - 12:48pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

February 17, 2020 - 12:48pm

The Department of Health in a briefing says 453 patients under investigation have since tested negative for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

It also says that 221 of the 280 contacts??—people who may have come into contact with?—the first confirmed COVID-19 cases have completed the 14-day quarantine period.

February 17, 2020 - 9:10am

Sixteen more Filipinos onboard Japanese cruise ship Diamond Princess tested positive for COVID-19 as of February 15. This brings the total number of infected Filipinos to 27.

The Japanese Health Ministry is set to tes all crew and passengers aboard the ship Monday so that results will be available by the end of the quarantine period.

"The Embassy is in close coordination with the relevant Philippine and Japanese government agencies, and representatives of the World Health Organization and Princess Cruises to ensure that the needs of the Filipino crew and passengers are met and to facilitate their return to the Philippines," the DFA said.

February 17, 2020 - 7:50am

The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,700 on Monday after 100 more people died in hard-hit Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.

In its daily update, the province's health commission also reported 1,933 new cases.

At least 70,400 people have now been infected nationwide.

Most are in Hubei, where the virus first emerged in December before spiralling into a nationwide epidemic.

The number of new cases in the province had been declining since a large spike last week when officials changed their criteria for counting cases to include people diagnosed through lung imaging.

Monday's figures were around 100 higher than those on Sunday but still sharply down on those from Friday and Saturday. — AFP

February 16, 2020 - 3:59pm

The number of people infected with the deadly new coronavirus on a quarantined ship off Japan has risen to 355, the country's health minister said Sunday, as the United States, Canada and Hong Kong prepare to repatriate their residents on board.

The figure is a jump of 70 cases from a government tally released Saturday and comes as Katsunobu Kato voiced worries that the rising infection count among the nation's general population could mean the virus's spread has entered a new phase.

"So far, we have conducted tests for 1,219 individuals. Of those, 355 people tested positive," Kato told a roundtable discussion for public broadcaster NHK on conditions aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. — AFP

February 16, 2020 - 9:10am

The death toll from China's coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,600 on Sunday after 139 more people died in hard-hit Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

In its daily update, the province's health commission also reported 1,843 fresh cases — the third day that reported new infections declined in the province.

At least 1,662 people have now died from the outbreak that first emerged in Hubei's capital, Wuhan, in December and spiralled into a nationwide epidemic.

More than 68,000 people have now been infected, with most deaths occurring in Hubei. — AFP

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte last flight as president to be from Sangley
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Duterte has vowed to use Sangley Airport in Cavite when he takes his last flight to his home city of Davao as Chief...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators to pursue VFA case before SC
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
Senators are pushing through with their bipartisan plan to question before the Supreme Court President Duterte’s decision...
Headlines
fbfb
Infected Filipinos on Japanese cruise ship rise to 27
6 hours ago
The latest figure includes the 16 new cases confirmed Saturday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday.
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese ship’s crew quarantined in Agusan
By Ben Serrano | 16 hours ago
All 21 Chinese crewmembers of a cargo vessel from China have been subjected to quarantine, following orders to prohibit the...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmakers urge congressional assurance that ABS-CBN can operate after March
By Franco Luna | 23 hours ago
Solicitor General Jose Calida accused the network of “unlawfully exercising their legislative franchises under Republic...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Senate set to hear ABS-CBN's franchise renewal
1 hour ago
The Senate is set to hear the grant of legislative franchise of broadcast network ABS-CBN, Sen. Grace Poe said Monday.
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
DILG sets 75-day deadline in new round of road-clearing operations
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The 75-day countdown for local government units, which begins Monday, is the second round of street-clearing operations that...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Poliovirus detected in Cebu river – DOH
By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine has confirmed that environmental samples from Butuanon River in Mandaue City,...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
No special treatment for Espenido – Año
By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido will still have to go through the adjudication process,...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
DOLE prohibits discrimination against workers with mental health condition
By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
Terminating an employee due to his or her mental health condition is now prohibited, as long as the condition does not interfere...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with