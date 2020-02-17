Gov't finalizing plans for evacuation of Filipinos in virus-infected cruise ship

MANILA, Philippines — Government officials are
Twenty-seven of the people aboard the vessel who contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are Filipinos, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.
Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario
“We are still on the discussion and planning
“[The Japanese Embassy and the cruise ship] are requesting if we can already do the repatriation once the quarantine period is over,” she added.
The United States repatriated its citizens from the quarantined ship. Other nations such as Canada, Australia and Hong Kong are preparing to follow suit.
Quarantine
The DOH official added the inter-agency task force will still discuss the facility where the repatriates will
Filipino workers repatriated from virus epicenter Wuhan, China arrived in the Philippines a week ago. The repatriates along with government workers who are part of the repatriation team and plane crew members are being quarantined at New Clark City in Tarlac.
“All 49 repatriates in New Clark City show no signs or symptoms of respiratory illness,”
The coronavirus that emerged in central China late last year has spread to nearly 30 locations outside mainland China. It has infected
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The Department of Health in a briefing says 453 patients under investigation have since tested negative for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
It also says that 221 of the 280 contacts??—people who may have come into contact with?—the first confirmed COVID-19 cases have completed the 14-day quarantine period.
Sixteen more Filipinos onboard Japanese cruise ship Diamond Princess tested positive for COVID-19 as of February 15. This brings the total number of infected Filipinos to 27.
"The Embassy is in close coordination with the relevant Philippine and Japanese government agencies, and representatives of the World Health Organization and Princess Cruises to ensure that the needs of the Filipino crew and passengers are met and to facilitate their return to the Philippines," the DFA said.
The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,700 on Monday after 100 more people died in hard-hit Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.
In its daily update, the province's health commission also reported 1,933 new cases.
At least 70,400 people have now been infected nationwide.
Most are in Hubei, where the virus first emerged in December before spiralling into a nationwide epidemic.
The number of new cases in the province had been declining since a large spike last week when officials changed their criteria for counting cases to include people diagnosed through lung imaging.
Monday's figures were around 100 higher than those on Sunday but still sharply down on those from Friday and Saturday. — AFP
The number of people infected with the deadly new coronavirus on a quarantined ship off Japan has risen to 355, the country's health minister said Sunday, as the United States, Canada and Hong Kong prepare to repatriate their residents on board.
The figure is a jump of 70 cases from a government tally released Saturday and comes as Katsunobu Kato voiced worries that the rising infection count among the nation's general population could mean the virus's spread has entered a new phase.
"So far, we have conducted tests for 1,219 individuals. Of those, 355 people tested positive," Kato told a roundtable discussion for public broadcaster NHK on conditions aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. — AFP
The death toll from China's coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,600 on Sunday after 139 more people died in hard-hit Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.
In its daily update, the province's health commission also reported 1,843 fresh cases — the third day that reported new infections declined in the province.
At least 1,662 people have now died from the outbreak that first emerged in Hubei's capital, Wuhan, in December and spiralled into a nationwide epidemic.
More than 68,000 people have now been infected, with most deaths occurring in Hubei. — AFP
