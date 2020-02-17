NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Diamond Princess cruise ship, with people quarantined onboard due to fears of the new COVID-19 coronavirus, is docked at the Daikaku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama port on February 16, 2020.
AFP/Behrouz Mehri
Infected Filipinos on Japanese cruise ship rise to 27
(Philstar.com) - February 17, 2020 - 10:22am

MANILA, Philippines — The number of Filipinos aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess who tested positive for the coronavirus disease has climbed to 27.

The latest figure includes the 16 new cases confirmed Saturday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday.

“The Embassy is in close coordination with the relevant Philippine and Japanese government agencies, and representatives of the World Health Organization and Princess Cruises to ensure that the needs of the Filipino crew and passengers are met and to facilitate their return to the Philippines,” the DFA said.

All crew and passengers onboard will be tested Monday so the laboratory results will be available once the vessel’s quarantine period ends.

Since February 3, thousands have been stuck inside their cabins under mandatory quarantine aboard the Diamond Princess, which is docked off Yokohama, Japan.

In an interview on CNN Philippines, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the planning for the evacuation of Filipinos aboard the cruise ship has begun.

The virus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year has infected more than 70,000 people and killed over 1,700. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

2019-NCOV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 17, 2020 - 9:10am

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

February 17, 2020 - 9:10am

Sixteen more Filipinos onboard Japanese cruise ship Diamond Princess tested positive for COVID-19 as of February 15. This brings the total number of infected Filipinos to 27.

The Japanese Health Ministry is set to tes all crew and passengers aboard the ship Monday so that results will be available by the end of the quarantine period.

"The Embassy is in close coordination with the relevant Philippine and Japanese government agencies, and representatives of the World Health Organization and Princess Cruises to ensure that the needs of the Filipino crew and passengers are met and to facilitate their return to the Philippines," the DFA said.

February 17, 2020 - 7:50am

The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,700 on Monday after 100 more people died in hard-hit Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.

In its daily update, the province's health commission also reported 1,933 new cases.

At least 70,400 people have now been infected nationwide.

Most are in Hubei, where the virus first emerged in December before spiralling into a nationwide epidemic.

The number of new cases in the province had been declining since a large spike last week when officials changed their criteria for counting cases to include people diagnosed through lung imaging.

Monday's figures were around 100 higher than those on Sunday but still sharply down on those from Friday and Saturday. — AFP

February 16, 2020 - 3:59pm

The number of people infected with the deadly new coronavirus on a quarantined ship off Japan has risen to 355, the country's health minister said Sunday, as the United States, Canada and Hong Kong prepare to repatriate their residents on board.

The figure is a jump of 70 cases from a government tally released Saturday and comes as Katsunobu Kato voiced worries that the rising infection count among the nation's general population could mean the virus's spread has entered a new phase.

"So far, we have conducted tests for 1,219 individuals. Of those, 355 people tested positive," Kato told a roundtable discussion for public broadcaster NHK on conditions aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. — AFP

February 16, 2020 - 9:10am

The death toll from China's coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,600 on Sunday after 139 more people died in hard-hit Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

In its daily update, the province's health commission also reported 1,843 fresh cases — the third day that reported new infections declined in the province.

At least 1,662 people have now died from the outbreak that first emerged in Hubei's capital, Wuhan, in December and spiralled into a nationwide epidemic.

More than 68,000 people have now been infected, with most deaths occurring in Hubei. — AFP

February 15, 2020 - 6:11pm

France announces first coronavirus death outside Asia. 

Recommended
