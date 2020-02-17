Infected Filipinos on Japanese cruise ship rise to 27

MANILA, Philippines — The number of Filipinos aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess who tested positive for the coronavirus disease has climbed to 27.
The latest figure includes the 16 new cases confirmed Saturday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday.
"The Embassy is in close coordination with the relevant Philippine and Japanese government agencies, and representatives of the World Health Organization and Princess Cruises to ensure that the needs of the Filipino crew and passengers
All crew and passengers onboard will
Since February 3, thousands have
In an interview on CNN Philippines, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the planning for the evacuation of Filipinos aboard the cruise ship has begun.
The virus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year has infected
The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,700 on Monday after 100 more people died in hard-hit Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.
In its daily update, the province's health commission also reported 1,933 new cases.
At least 70,400 people have now been infected nationwide.
Most are in Hubei, where the virus first emerged in December before spiralling into a nationwide epidemic.
The number of new cases in the province had been declining since a large spike last week when officials changed their criteria for counting cases to include people diagnosed through lung imaging.
Monday's figures were around 100 higher than those on Sunday but still sharply down on those from Friday and Saturday. — AFP
The number of people infected with the deadly new coronavirus on a quarantined ship off Japan has risen to 355, the country's health minister said Sunday, as the United States, Canada and Hong Kong prepare to repatriate their residents on board.
The figure is a jump of 70 cases from a government tally released Saturday and comes as Katsunobu Kato voiced worries that the rising infection count among the nation's general population could mean the virus's spread has entered a new phase.
"So far, we have conducted tests for 1,219 individuals. Of those, 355 people tested positive," Kato told a roundtable discussion for public broadcaster NHK on conditions aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. — AFP
The death toll from China's coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,600 on Sunday after 139 more people died in hard-hit Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.
In its daily update, the province's health commission also reported 1,843 fresh cases — the third day that reported new infections declined in the province.
At least 1,662 people have now died from the outbreak that first emerged in Hubei's capital, Wuhan, in December and spiralled into a nationwide epidemic.
More than 68,000 people have now been infected, with most deaths occurring in Hubei. — AFP
France announces first coronavirus death outside Asia.
