Infected Filipinos on Japanese cruise ship rise to 27

MANILA, Philippines — The number of Filipinos aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess who tested positive for the coronavirus disease has climbed to 27.

The latest figure includes the 16 new cases confirmed Saturday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday.

“The Embassy is in close coordination with the relevant Philippine and Japanese government agencies, and representatives of the World Health Organization and Princess Cruises to ensure that the needs of the Filipino crew and passengers are met and to facilitate their return to the Philippines,” the DFA said.

All crew and passengers onboard will be tested Monday so the laboratory results will be available once the vessel’s quarantine period ends.

Since February 3, thousands have been stuck inside their cabins under mandatory quarantine aboard the Diamond Princess, which is docked off Yokohama, Japan.

In an interview on CNN Philippines, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the planning for the evacuation of Filipinos aboard the cruise ship has begun.