Robredo, De Lima slam early retirement for 'celebrity cops'

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Leila De Lima on Monday slammed what she said were cops who
This comes after reports over the past week that decorated officer
Philippine National Police chief Archie Gamboa refused to comment on the issue further, even expressing that the inquiries of reporters insulted him. In a later interview with ANC's "Headstart," Gamboa said he would neither confirm nor deny
"I want them to enjoy the impartiality that
'Glossing over involvement'
Even
"After the so-called 'ninja' cops, now the celebrity cops. They are the police officers the PNP has generously gifted with a graceful exit through optional retirement as a way of glossing over their involvement in illegal drugs," De Lima wrote in a dispatch Monday.
Dispatch from Crame No. 719: Sen. Leila M. de Lima’s statement on the Special Treatment of PNP officers in the Drug List— Leila de Lima (@SenLeiladeLima) February 17, 2020
READ: https://t.co/IaoxzxuM4m
"Ano ito fan club? Nasaan ang pananagutan sa batas? Hindi nireregaluhan ng magarbong retirement plan ang taong-gobyerno na nagkasala sa batas at uniporme, kundi pinananagot sa husgado."
(Is this a fan club? Where is the legal responsibility? Government workers who violate the law and
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Sunday also said
And despite his defense of the officer's impartiality and confidentiality, Gamboa, too has said, "I promise the public: If ever
'Toleration of abuse'
On her radio show Sunday, Vice President Leni Robredo said that offering erring cops such an option would damage public trust in the national police.
"Kaya ako,
(That's why for me, I don't approve of the current leadership, not just because of
Gamboa
But
"
(If the stance of the police still favors these wrongdoings, this is where the erosion of public trust starts.)
"Bakit kapag pobre ang naligaw ang landas dahil sa droga pinapatumba agad? Pero kapag pulis o opisyal ng gobyerno ang kumikita sa droga ay ginagawaran pa ng maagang retirement," De Lima said.
(Why is it that if a person is poor but loses their way because of drugs, they're taken out right away? But if it's a policeman or official of the government who's even earning from drugs, they allow for an early retirement.)
"This is not a simple case of setting an example for the police force. This is a serious case of coddling illegal drug activity, and the law must hold those involved to account."
Narco-list or hit list?
Just days ago on the
"Ito ang sumisira sa imahe ng kapulisan at sa moral ng mga pulis na tapat sa serbisyo. Kung tutuusin, dapat unang lansagin ang droga sa hanay ng gobyerno," De Lima said.
(This destroys the image of the police and the morale of police officers loyal to the service.
The president's initial narco-list
But this was only the first: later on March 14, 2019, Duterte once again released a separate list of 46 other local government officials whom he also linked to the illegal drug trade. The Presidential Communications Operations Office publicized this second list that can
The Commission on Human Rights has long slammed the creation and subsequent publication of such lists, saying they
"
"Judgement and justice can only
According to the CHR, at least 13 mayors fell victim to similar killings between July 2016 and August 2019.
"Good governance cannot come if public servants are living in fear;
"This cycle of violence must
- Latest
- Trending