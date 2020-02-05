NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Arriving passengers wearing protective masks wait for their luggage at the international airport in Manila on February 3, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Duterte to allow OFWs to return to China when situation is safe, stable
(Philstar.com) - February 5, 2020 - 12:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte will decide on the proposal to allow Filipino workers to return to China, Hong Kong, Macau and other declared areas when the situation is stable.

The president has declared a temporary travel ban to China and its special administrative region amid the novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV ARD) threat.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the government will conduct daily assessments on the situation in China.

"We will assess it day by day. The president will decide if he sees that it is stable and safe to lift the ban for Filipino workers who want to go back and work in Hong Kong or China," Nograles told reporters Wednesday.

The Cabinet official added that the government is concerned on the health and safety of overseas Filipino workers, as well as their source of livelihood.

The daily assessments would be conducted to see whether the situation in China is worsening or normalizing.

"We realize the need for them (OFWs) to start work immediately. We realize the concern about their jobs but we have to balance that also with public health, public safety," Nograles said.

The labor department earlier assured OFWs affected by the travel ban to China and its special administrative regions that they would receive financial assistance from the government.

Acting Labor Secretary Renato Ebarle earlier announced that the Overseas Welfare Administration has been ordered to provide P10,000 cash assistance, accommodation and transportation to each stranded OFW.

As of Wednesday, China's National Health Commission confirmed that infections in the novel coronavirus outbreak has reached 24,324.

There have been 65 new deaths from the virus, bringing the national toll to 490. — Patricia Lourdes Viray 

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 5, 2020 - 1:45pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

February 5, 2020 - 1:45pm

The Department of Health confirms third case of novel coronavirus in the Philippines. 

The agency says a sample from a 60-year-old Chinese woman tested postive of the 2019-nCoV. She has returned to China but the DOH has initiated tracing of those she was in contact with.

February 5, 2020 - 9:00am

The number of confirmed infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has reached 24,324 nationwide with 3,887 new cases reported, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

In its daily update, the commission said there had been 65 new deaths from the virus — all in hardest-hit Hubei province, bringing the national toll to 490. — AFP

February 5, 2020 - 7:54am

At least 10 passengers on a cruise ship that Japan quarantined tested positive for the new coronavirus, public broadcaster NHK and other Japanese media reported on Wednesday, citing the health ministry.

Japan has quarantined the vessel carrying 3,711 people and was testing those onboard for the virus after a former passenger was diagnosed with the illness in Hong Kong. — AFP

February 4, 2020 - 9:59pm

Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo suspends classes in all levels in the province's public schools from Wednesday to Friday (February 5-7) as a precautionary measure to the nCoV threat.

Private schools, he says, may suspend classes upon the discretion of their school administrators.

February 4, 2020 - 7:06pm

Hundreds of empty beds lined an exhibition center converted into a makeshift hospital at the epicenter of China's deadly virus epidemic on Tuesday, awaiting coronavirus patients.

Authorities are scrambling to provide facilities, beds and medical treatment for an influx of sick people in Wuhan in central Hubei province, the ground-zero of China's fight against the virus. — AFP

