Lawyers may now take MCLE classes online — SC

MANILA, Philippines — Members of the Philippine Bar can now comply with almost two decades old Mandatory Continuing Legal Education program online.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday that its en banc approved the Rules and Regulations in the conduct with MCLE online, which takes effect on February 5.

Related Stories SC allows publication of names of non-MCLE-compliant lawyers

“The onset of computer technology made it necessary to adopt current trends of learning and it is relevant with the changing times that an alternative mode of delivery of the MCLE be made available to members of the Bar through online and on demand MCLE,” the SC said.

Lawyers are obliged to attend the MCLE under their Code of Professional Responsibility.

Bar No. 850 also mandates the Philippine Bar members to attend the MCLE so that they “keep abreast with law and jurisprudence, maintain the ethics of the profession and enhance the standards of the practice of law.”

They are required to complete 36 credit units of MCLE every three years during the compliance period.

The SC, in its resolution, noted that online MCLE has long been done in other jurisdictions.

“Online MCLE would provide a wide variety of course/topic choices to members of the Bar wherein they can adequately select courses/topics relevant to their practices and interest,” the Court also said.

With this new resolution from the SC, lawyers who are elderly, with disability or are based abroad are given a convenient alternative to comply with the requirement.

Providers for the MCLE must have a reliable internet connection, high bandwidth availability, encryption mechanism for protection of users’ data, high availability/uptime and low downtimes, Data Retention and Destruction Policy, Audit Trails and Logs and 24/7 customer service support.

Those who wish to comply with MCLE through online basis should have a device with front-facing camera and has access to the online course or module.

Other requirements and responsibilities for MCLE provides may be found on the resolution uploaded on the SC’s website.