Passengers wear facemasks as they sit inside a bus in Manila on Jan. 30, 2020. The Philippines reported its first case of the virus on January 30, a 38-year-old woman who arrived from Wuhan and is no longer showing symptoms. She came to the Philippines on January 21, sought medical help four days later and was admitted to hospital for testing.
Ted Aljibe/AFP
Palace calls for calm amid Philippines' first confirmed novel coronavirus case
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - January 30, 2020 - 9:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the entry of the novel coronavirus (2019 nCoV) in the Philippines, Malacañang Thursday called on the public to remain calm, saying the government is undertaking measures to contain the infection.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said that with the continuous inflow of travelers from affected areas in China, agencies would continue to conduct "stringent" customs, immigration and quarantine measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

"With the first confirmed case of the 2019-novel coronavirus, we ask the public not to panic and to remain calm as the government, especially the Department of Health, is on top of the situation. We would like to assure them that the relevant health, research, and law enforcement agencies are working together to prevent the disease from spreading," Andanar said in a statement.

"We have also intensified our containment measures and the necessary precautionary measures are being taken to address this health concern," he added.

Andanar said the government would also coordinate with Chinese authorities for the repatriation of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in China. A coronavirus hotline would also be created to assist the OFWs and other Filipinos residing in China for virus prevention and countermeasures.

"We advise everyone to observe all health and preventive advisories issued by the DOH on the matter. Let us also observe proper hygiene and cleanliness in order to prevent the likelihood of contracting the virus," Andanar said.  

The DOH is coordinating with health and research authorities in Australia, Japan and China to implement precautionary measures, Andanar added.

He also advised the public to remain vigilant and to coordinate with local barangay health centers if they observe symptoms associated with the NCoV.

"Let’s continue to remain calm and heed the advisories of the DOH and the rest of the government on the matter, as we continue to monitor such developments and take the appropriate actions in dealing with the 2019-nCoV," Andanar said.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 30, 2020 - 6:41pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

January 30, 2020 - 6:41pm

Russia closes its border with China to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. The country says it will stop issuing electronic visas to Chinese nationals. — AFP

January 30, 2020 - 5:33pm


Calls for a travel ban on people traveling from China mount as Sen. Risa Hontiveros calls for a 30-day ban in light of the first confirmed case in the Philippines—a 38-year-old woman from Wuhan in China.

"Our travel ban must firmly include both air and sea travel to prevent a local outbreak. This includes a temporary ban on all cruise ships from docking at any of our ports," she says.

"I also urge the Bureau of Quarantine to implement mandatory quarantine to all those who have just arrived from China, to remain vigilant and to study the safety measures of our neighboring countries with confirmed cases of nCoV."

Earlier, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto also urged a temporary travel ban.

January 30, 2020 - 5:04pm

The Cagayan Economic Zone Authority has ordered the suspension of all chartered flights from Macau and other parts of China to the Cagayan North International Airport in Lal-Lo, Cagayan.

CEZA administrator and CEO Raul Lambino said the suspension of all Macau/China-Lal-Lo flights is meant to prevent the spread of the 2019-nCoV.

The Philippine-registered Royal Air Charter Service Inc. has been operating the Macau-Lal-Lo route since August last year when the CNIA began its international chartered flights, transporting mostly Chinese tourists bound for various resorts destinations in Santa Ana, Cagayan. — The STAR / Victor Martin

January 30, 2020 - 4:41pm

If the World Health Organisation declares the 2019-nCoV epidemic a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, measures to curb the spread of the disease may include travel restrictions, Rabindra Abeyasinghe; WHO country representative in the Philippines, says in a press briefing with Department of Health officials.

He says the specific measures will depend on what member states will agree to, stressing "the aim of the declaration is to prevent the further spread of this disease and to control it as early as possible."

Citing the latest WHO figures of 6,065 cases and 132 deaths, Abeyasinghe says: "If you are looking at mortality, you're talking at less than 3% deaths. This is much lower than previous coronavirus infections."

January 30, 2020 - 4:07pm

The Department of Health confirms first case of 2019-nCoV in the Philippines.

