Palace calls for calm amid Philippines' first confirmed novel coronavirus case

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the entry of the novel coronavirus (2019 nCoV) in the Philippines, Malacañang Thursday called on the public to remain calm, saying the government is undertaking measures to contain the infection.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said that with the continuous inflow of travelers from affected areas in China, agencies would continue to conduct "stringent" customs, immigration and quarantine measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

"With the first confirmed case of the 2019-novel coronavirus, we ask the public not to panic and to remain calm as the government, especially the Department of Health, is on top of the situation. We would like to assure them that the relevant health, research, and law enforcement agencies are working together to prevent the disease from spreading," Andanar said in a statement.

"We have also intensified our containment measures and the necessary precautionary measures are being taken to address this health concern," he added.

Andanar said the government would also coordinate with Chinese authorities for the repatriation of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in China. A coronavirus hotline would also be created to assist the OFWs and other Filipinos residing in China for virus prevention and countermeasures.

"We advise everyone to observe all health and preventive advisories issued by the DOH on the matter. Let us also observe proper hygiene and cleanliness in order to prevent the likelihood of contracting the virus," Andanar said.

The DOH is coordinating with health and research authorities in Australia, Japan and China to implement precautionary measures, Andanar added.

He also advised the public to remain vigilant and to coordinate with local barangay health centers if they observe symptoms associated with the NCoV.

"Let’s continue to remain calm and heed the advisories of the DOH and the rest of the government on the matter, as we continue to monitor such developments and take the appropriate actions in dealing with the 2019-nCoV," Andanar said.