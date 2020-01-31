NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Passengers from the cruise ship World Dream wear facemasks as they visit a theme park in Manila. The luxury ship with more than 700 passengers on board, mostly from China and Hong Kong, docked at the Port of Manila on Tuesday.
AFP
Locals, foreign tourists told: Follow health guidelines amid novel coronavirus fears
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - January 31, 2020 - 7:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Friday advised the local and foreign tourists to follow the prescribed health guidelines amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease of 2019-nCoV ARD.

This reminder came a day after the Department of Health confirmed the first case of the virus in the country.

The DOT said tourists should take the necessary precautions to minimize the risk of contracting the virus.

“While the DOT is mandated to encourage, promote, and develop tourism as a major socio-economic activity, at this time our first priority is ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of all. We strongly urge the public to stay informed and abide by the suggested guidelines issued by our health department to minimize risk and help stem the spread of the coronavirus,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in a statement.

“For your safety, we ask for your full cooperation and understanding at this time,” she added.

She is also calling on the travel trade partners, local health, police and security establishments, and other stakeholders to help provide proper guidance and assistance, when needed.

Last week, Puyat said she is not bothered by the possible decline of tourism in the country amid the novel coronavirus scare.

“Safety of tourists is number one,” she said in a press conference last January 23.

The DOT said it is confident that the strengthened safety measures of agencies such as the Department of Transportation, the Department of Health, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government as well as all concerned agencies operating in our international gateways, such as the Bureau of Immigration and Bureau of Quarantine, will impede the spread of the 2019-nCoV ARD in the country.

Puyat said the DOT would continue to coordinate with tourism stakeholders and local government units nationwide amid the health concern.

On Friday, the World Health Organization declared an international emergency over the deadly novel coronavirus from China.

BERNADETTE ROMULO-PUYAT DOT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS TOURISM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
FBI case is latest legal issue faced by 'Son of God' Quiboloy and followers
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The FBI criminal complaint said that Quiboloy’s church administrators submitted visa applications to allow KOJC members...
Headlines
fbfb
Xiamen Air flight from China lands in Davao
By Edith Regalado | 1 day ago
A Xiamen Air direct flight from Jinjiang, China that carried more than 50 Chinese nationals from Quanzhou in China arrived...
Headlines
fbfb
First novel coronavirus case in the Philippines confirmed
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The patient, said to be asymptomatic or displaying no symptoms, is a 38-year-old woman who arrived in the Philippines on January...
Headlines
fbfb
FBI raids Quiboloy's church in LA, arrests 3 leaders in immigrant trafficking scam
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The workers in their complaint said most of the money raised was used to finance the operations of the church and the luxurious...
Headlines
fbfb
Tacloban man, Philippines second suspected case of coronavirus
By Sheila Crisostomo | 6 days ago
A 36-year-old man from Tacloban City who had worked in Wuhan, China is feared to have contracted the novel coronavirus, the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
First novel coronavirus patient stayed in Cebu for only 3 hours — DOH
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
The airport sees a daily average of around 34,690 passengers, based on 2019 data from the Mactan-Cebu International Airport...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOTr tightens safety measures in transport hubs amid novel coronavirus scare
1 hour ago
The Department of Transportation is implementing a stricter safety measures on the country’s transportation hubs after...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Dogs, cats rescued from Taal up for adoption
By Rosette Adel | 3 hours ago
An animal welfare group is calling on animal lovers to open their homes to pets rescued from Taal volcano island.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
'What do you mean relaxed?' Panelo counters criticism of gov't response to nCoV threat
3 hours ago
The Duterte administration had not been lax in its response to the threat of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
DOLE issues guidelines to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus
4 hours ago
DOLE on Friday issued Labor Advisory 4, which laid down the guidelines to prevent and control the spread of the new coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with