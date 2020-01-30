Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for January 31 due to novel coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — A number of private schools in Manila have announced class suspensions for January 31, due to the novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV.

These private Chinese schools had called off classes a day before the Department of Health confirmed the first case of 2019-nCoV in the country.

Tiong Se Academy, a non-sectarian private Chinese school in Binondo, Manila, last Wednesday said the cancellation of classes is for the safety of students and to allay the fears of parents.

It also called on the students to conduct self-quarantine in case of any recent travel from novel coronavirus-stricken areas.

Some classes would be suspended until February 8.

View the updated list of class suspensions here. (Can’t view the list? Click here):