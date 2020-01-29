SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
Ombudsman Samuel Martires ordered the dismissal of three Bureau of Corrections officials in connection to the alleged anomalous implementation of the Good Conduct Time Allowance (Republic Act 10592) Law.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo
Ombudsman sacks 3 BuCor officials over GCTA controversy
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 29, 2020 - 12:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ombudsman Samuel Martires ordered the dismissal of three Bureau of Corrections officials over anomalies in the implementation of Good Conduct Time Allowance, a mechanism that rewards good behavior with reduced prison sentences. 

The GCTA was put under the microscope over news that murderer and rapist Antonio Sanchez, a former Laguna town mayor, might go free as one of thousands eligible under the program.

The scandal brought to light allegations that good conduct allowances could be had in exchange for bribes and also led to a debate on whether those convicted of heinous crimes could avail of GCTA. 

IMPORTANT: Good law, bad man: RA 10592 and rape-slay convict Antonio Sanchez

The controversy, which spurred Senate hearings, led to a revision of the guidelines on the implementation of the GCTA and to President Rodrigo Duterte firing Nicanor Faeldon, whom he had appointed Corrections director general after stints at the Office of Civil Defense and the Bureau of Customs.

READ: ‘Never been happier than now’: Sacked BuCor chief Faeldon attends Day 3 of GCTA law probe

The officials removed from their posts are Inmate Documents and Processing Section OIC and Corrections Technical Service Officer 2 Ramoncito Roque, Corrections Senior Inspector Maria Belinda Bansil, and Custodial Officer Veronica Buño.

They were found guilty of "administrative offenses of grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service" after supposedly receiving a cash bribe from the wife of an inmate in exchange for the latter’s release.

The Ombudman, in a separate resolution, additionally found probable cause to charge Roque, Bansil, and Buño for graft and direct bribery for their alleged role in the anomalous implementation of the GCTA law.

The sacked BuCor execs also face accessory penalties of losing their retirement benefits, cancellation of their civil service eligibility, and permanent disqualification from holding public office.

The government has yet to resolve the cases of thousands of convicts who were released through GCTA and whom President Rodrigo Duterte ordered to return to prison or be treated as fugitives. — With reports from Elizabeth Marcelo/The STAR

