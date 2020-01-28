Workers in South Korea to get pay hike

MANILA, Philippines — Workers in South Korea are getting an increase in their take-home pay, according to the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).

The POEA announced that South Korea, effective Jan. 1, had increased the minimum wage for all workers, including overseas Filipino workers.

“Regardless of their employment status or nationality, all workers will receive an hourly minimum wage of 8,580 kwon (Korean won) from the 8,350 kwon hourly rate in 2019,” POEA noted.

In case their employers fail to pay them the prescribed salary, POEA advised Filipino workers to seek the assistance of the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO).