DepEd recommends resumption of classes in Taal-hit areas on Feb. 3

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education has recommended Friday that classes in areas affected by the restive Taal Volcano resume on February 3.

The resumption of classes, however, would be limited to schools that are ready to reopen because a number of schools are still being used to shelter tens of thousands who fled the erupting volcano.

Over 37,000 families or nearly 145,000 individuals are still staying in 488 evacuation centers.

The students affected by class suspensions would need to attend make-up sessions to catch up with the missed classes, DepEd said. The agency’s regional office has submitted a revised school calendar, which may extend classes up to April.

DepEd said it would defer to the provincial government of Batangas on whether it would heed its recommendation to resume classes of February 3.

Last week, Education Secretary Leonor Briones urged local governments to avoid using schools as evacuation centers to make sure the education of disaster-hit learners proceeds.

DepEd also ordered public schools to accept displaced learners from Calabarzon who would opt to transfer without requirements.

Phivolcs reported an increase in the amount of steam released by the volcano in Batangas. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with a report from The STAR/Janvic Mateo