SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A bushfire burns in the town of Moruya, south of Batemans Bay, in New South Wales on Jan. 4, 2020.
AFP/Peter Parks
Gov't urged to strengthen climate action, phase out coal to avoid Australia fire crisis
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 17, 2020 - 3:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — The unprecedented fire crisis that hit Australia—an example of the catastrophic impacts of climate change—should compel the Philippine government to scale up its climate action and phase out fossil fuels, environmental advocates said Friday.

The massive bushfires raging across Australia have reportedly killed roughly a billion animals and have burnt roughly 10 million hectares of land—an area larger than South Korea or Portugal—since it began in September last year. 

Thaddeus Martinez, Haribon Foundation veteran forester, said the government should phase out coal plants and coal-mining operations to avoid adding forest fires to the growing list of hazards that the Philippines—a country vulnerable to disastrous effects of climate change—faces.

The Philippines is not at risk of large scale forest fires like the case in Australia, Martinez said. Global warming, however, could increase the occurrences of small forest fires.

“There is the same case of fire, but given that we have climate change, we can say that there are more hazards now compared to the previous decades,” Martinez said.

According to Martinez, 90% of all foreign fires in the Philippines are caused by human activities—with kaingin or slashing-and-burning of forests as the most common cause.

“Maybe there are some social aspects that we need to look at. Why are some people deliberately causing the fire? It’s not only the natural causes, but it’s anthropogenic as well,” he said, adding that there is a need to educate local communities about forest-related law, impacts of climate change and the importance of biodiversity.

Living Laudato Si Philippines said global leaders must recognize the urgency for mitigating climate change to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“We have a moral responsibility to our common dreams for our families for a safe and secured life at present and the future. This comes with the assurance of sustaining ecosystems,” Rodne Galicha, the executive director of the faith-based NGO, said.

Country’s reliance on coal

According to a Greenpeace report, coal remains the country’s dominant energy source with a 52.05% share in gross power generation by source in gigawatt hours despite the country’s commitment to move away from fossil fuels. Coal is a major contributor to the catastrophic climate change.

The share of renewable sources, meanwhile, stood at 22.27% as of December 2018.

Martinez urged the government to look beyond the short-term benefits of fossil fuels on economic development.

“It is not just the economic production supported by this power generation that needs to be examined, but also the impacts on us. Renewable energy power generation will be more appropriate,” Martinez said.

The United States said Wednesday the past decade was the hottest on record globally. 

AUSTRALIA BUSHFIRE CLIMATE CHANGE HARIBON FOUNDATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Singapore jails Filipina for faking diploma records
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
The Singapore immigration agency sentenced a Filipino national to seven weeks imprisonment last January 14, Tuesday for submitting...
Headlines
fbfb
Existing cracks near Taal Volcano widen as it continues to emit steam
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
Existing fissures in areas near Taal Volcano widened by a few centimeters, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology...
Headlines
fbfb
Phivolcs: Taal's main crater lake has been drained
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Taal’s main crater lake is 1.9 kilometers in diameter and four meters above sea level.
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo hits Mocha for exploiting Taal tragedy to spread lies
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Vice President Leni Robredo hit back at OWWA Deputy Executive Director Mocha Uson for spreading misinformation.
Headlines
fbfb
ICC communication 'purely politics', former Duterte accuser Sabio says
5 hours ago
Sabio on Tuesday signed an affidavit saying he intends to withdraw the communication he had filed in April 2017, where he...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Gov't urged to strengthen climate action, phase out coal to avoid Australia fire crisis
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The massive bushfires raging across Australia have reportedly killed roughly a billion animals and have burnt roughly 10 million...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
Phivolcs: Alert Level 4 remains despite Taal lull
By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Despite a lull in the “surface activity” of Taal Volcano, Alert Level 4 will remain as experts from the Philippine...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
Polio cases hit 16; 1st in Metro Manila reported
By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
Polio has reached Metro Manila, with a three-year-old boy from Quezon City being confirmed to have the disease and raising...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
SWS: 44% satisfied with Robredo's ICAD stint
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo has received a “moderate” satisfaction rating for her performance as co-chairperson...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
4 towns near Taal under total lockdown
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has implemented a total lockdown in four towns near Taal Volcano, preventing people from entering...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with