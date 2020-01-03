'Big cases' in DOJ to be resolved in early 2020

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice may release resolutions on “big cases” in early 2020, Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Richard Fadullon said.

Fadullon told reporters: “There would be quite a number of cases that would be coming out, big cases in the early part [of 2020].”

He however refused to cite specific cases, but the following are among the complaints pending resolution at the Justice department:

Drug complaint against “ninja cops,” retired top cop Oscar Albayalde

Kidnapping complaint against former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV

Sedition complaint against opposition figures, including Vice President Leni Robredo

Fadullon has recommending authority before resolutions are transmitted to Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento

He explained that kidnapping and inciting to sedition complaints, as well as illegal recruitment, Dengvaxia cases, fall under his office. This means that the complaint against Albayalde and other supposed ninja cops will not go to his office.

“While [complaint against] Trillanes would fall under mine, it has not been elevated to me,” he added in a mix of English and Filipino.

Sedition complaint

One of the highly anticipated complaints pending resolution before the DOJ is the Philippine National Police’s sedition complaint against 36 respondents, including Robredo.

Lawyer Erin Tañada , one of the respondents in the complaint, earlier noted that 60 days has passed since the state prosecutors wrapped up its preliminary investigation but have yet to release the resolution.

Fadullon also said that while prosecutors are given 60 days to resolve a complaint from when it closes the preliminary investigation, they also consider other factors.

“You have to look at the gravity of the offense also, the nature of the offense and the people involved and the number of involved,” he said.

The PNP’s complaint based largely on allegations by Peter Joemel Advincula, a convicted fraudster, who twice claimed to be the hooded figure in the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” video series.

The police are accusing more 36 people, perceived to be critics of the government, of conspiring to oust President Rodrigo Duterte by releasing a series of anonymously posted videos alleging drug links to the president and his family. — Kristine Joy Patag