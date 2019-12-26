Stranded passengers due to 'Ursula' down to 3,930

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly 4,000 passengers remain stranded in ports in Southern Tagalog and Western Visayas regions a day after Christmas due to bad weather brought by Typhoon Ursula.

The Philippine Coast Guard said in its latest report that as of 8 a.m. Thursday, some 3,930 passengers were held at ports in Southern Tagalog and Western Visayas regions.

The number of stranded passengers has gone down since Christmas.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, citing a Coast Guard report, earlier said that on the night of Christmas, a total of 15,786 passengers were stranded in several ports due “Ursula.”

“Ursula” also sent more than 12,000 families fleeing their homes on Christmas as a measure for pre-emptive evacuation.

As of Thursday morning, there remain 425 families or 1,654 individuals in 31 evacuation centers.

Meanwhile, operations of 347 rolling cargoes, 18 vessels, three motorbancas and 18 vessels remain suspended at several ports.

“All PCG units ensure the strict implementation of the guidelines on the movement of vessels during heavy weather to ensure the safety of lives and properties at all costs,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

“Ursula” has weakened after making several landfalls in Visayas and is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility Saturday morning. — Kristine Joy Patag