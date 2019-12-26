More than 12,000 families preemptively evacuated on Christmas due to 'Ursula'

MANILA, Philippines — More than 12,000 families spent Christmas away from their homes to seek temporary shelter in evacuation centers due to Typhoon Ursula.

In its latest report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council said 12,364 families or 58,400 individuals left their homes for preemptive evacuation as of the afternoon on Wednesday, Christmas Day. The families were from the Mimaropa, Bicol, Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas.

As of Thursday, there remain 425 families or 1,654 individuals in 31 evacuation centers.

State weather bureau PAGASA located “Ursula” at 155km northwest of Coron, Palawan as of 4 a.m. on Thursday. It continues to travel westward at 15 kilometers per hour, and is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility Saturday morning.

Reports citing local government officials said at least seven died due to the typhoon.

“Ursula” also partially damaged two schools in Iloilo and Roxas City, Capiz.

A total of 87 cities and municipalities also experienced electricity outage. The NDRRMC said power has already been restored in 24 of the affected areas.

The bad weather condition also led to the cancellation of 115 domestic flights and left 15,786 passengers stranded in several ports on the night of Christmas.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 remains hoisted over Calamian Islands, while Signal No. 1 is raised over Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, including Lubang Island and the rest of extreme northern Palawan (Linacapan, El Nido) as of PAGASA's 5 a.m. severe weather bulletin. — Kristine Joy Patag