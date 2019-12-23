Duterte: Police should 'control' speeding trucks to prevent mishaps

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte wants to put an end to trucks driving over the speed limit, saying the fatalities caused by accidents can already be likened to a "massacre."

Duterte said recent mishaps have resulted in the death of at least ten people, a figure that he said is no longer acceptable.

"Control the speed. Accidents today claim the lives of 10, 20, I have to think about that. It has to stop. Riding a truck is almost an adventure now because if you ride a truck, that son of a b**** would really get rammed," the president said during the distribution of land ownership certificates in Cotabato City on Monday.

"It's no longer acceptable to me...The police should control that...Overspeeding has to be controlled because many are dying...It's like a massacre almost everyday," he added.

Earlier this month, at least nine people died while several others were hurt in a road mishap involving two trucks and a jeepney in Cardona, Rizal. The truck reportedly lost control, killing some pedestrians who happened to be in the area.

