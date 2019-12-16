SONA 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
At least three people were killed after a sports utility vehicle rammed through several vehicles along McArthur Highway in Bulacan on Monday.
At least 3 dead in multiple-vehicle collision in Bulacan
(The Philippine Star) - December 16, 2019 - 4:57pm

MANILA, Philippines— At least three people were killed after a sports utility vehicle rammed through several vehicles along McArthur Highway in Bulacan on Monday.

A report of GMA News TV live said six others were hurt from the incident while a dzBB radio report said two people are under critical condition after the crash.

A report from The STAR meanwhile said four were killed from the incident and ten others were injured.

According to the television report, initial investigation of the Bocaue Police determined that the SUV bumped into a vehicle before it plowed through several other vehicles while the driver was trying to escape from the first road mishap.

This then caused the vehicular smashups on the road.

The accident is currently being investigated by the authorities. — Rosette Adel

