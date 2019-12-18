NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Rescue workers carry the body of the driver of a dump truck that fell into a ravine after colliding with another truck in Cardona, Rizal yesterday morning.
Michael Varcas
9 die in Rizal road crash
Non Alquitran (The Philippine Star) - December 18, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Nine persons died while five others were injured when a truck hit a dump truck and a jeepney in Cardona, Rizal yesterday morning.

Three of the fatalities were identified as students John Lester Lambrinto and Jan Brian Madaya, and Maximo Julian, 60.

Police have yet to identify the other fatalities, which included the driver of the dump truck that fell into a ravine due to the impact, Capt. Jhuner Mojares, chief of the Cardona police, said.

Rushed to the hospital for treatment of injuries were Ronilo Caballes and Fernando Bandril, truck and  jeepney drivers, respectively.

The accident snarled traffic along the LLDA Road in Barangay Looc.

Initial investigation showed that Caballes’ truck, which was loaded with sand, was traveling down the road when it hit the dump truck at around 6 a.m.

After hitting the dump truck, Caballes’ vehicle reportedly continued rushing down the road and rammed Bandril’s  jeep with workers and students on board.

The impact almost cut Bandril’s jeep into half.

Rescue workers rushed Bandril and Caballes to the Carlos Hospital along with the other victims, according to Bong Bernabe, chief of the Cardona disaster risk reduction and management office.

The municipal government of Cardona promised to extend financial assistance to the victims.

Traffic in the area returned to normal at around 11 a.m.

2 die in Cavite smashup

Meanwhile, two persons also died while 20 others were injured in another smashup involving 14 vehicles in Indang, Cavite.

Tricycle drivers Rolando Ligsa and Roger Santos died while they were being rushed to separate hospitals along with truck driver Romeo Sevilla, who was treated for head injuries,  according to traffic officer Cpl. Christian Espiritu.

Police said Sevilla lost control of the wheel as the truck was traveling along the Mendez-Indang road in Barangay Poblacion II at around 7:15 a.m.

The truck hit the tricycles driven by Ligsa and Santos and rammed several vehicles parked in the area.

Police said charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide and injuries, and damage to property will be filed against Sevilla. – With Emmanuel Tupas, Ed Amoroso

 

