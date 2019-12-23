SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
In this Dec. 22, 2019 photo, thousands of Angkas riders gather to protest the 10,000-rider cap imposed on the company by LTFRB.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
LTFRB asked to reconsider cap on Angkas bikers amid holiday rush
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - December 23, 2019 - 2:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Grace Poe on Monday appealed to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to reconsider the cap on the number of Angkas bikers in the extended pilot run for motorcycle taxis.

The LTFRB alloted a cap of 39,000 bikers for its extended pilot run for motorcycle taxis at 10,000 bikers per transport network company in Metro Manila to allow new players.

The cap would take out 17,000 Angkas riders out of its current 27,000 rider partner network.

The extension of the motorcycle taxi pilot implementation scheme is from December 23, 2019 to March 23, 2020.

"While competition is a welcome development and opening the market to other players is agreeable on principle, we need to consider the timing of this decision in the context of increased demand due to the holidays and the dire need for alternative mass transport in the metros," Poe said in a letter addressed to LTFRB chairman Martin Delgra.

Poe, head of the Senate committee on public services, added that the government should consider the convenience and safety of the riding public that would be affected by the reduction of Angkas bikers.

The senator noted that the new motorcycle players do not have the safety rating and track record that Angkas currently has.

"Surely, there must be a way to accommodate new players in the pilot program without great inconvenience to the riding public," Poe said.

Poe said her committee is looking forward to the LTFRB's submission of the results of the pilot run for motorcycle taxis as its legalization would be discussed when Senate resumes next year.

LTFRB board member Antonio Gardiola, meanwhile, said Angkas was just "overreacting" on the issue as the new cap would be increased from 27,000 to 39,000.

"You are overreacting because your riders will be lessened, who now [have] the option to choose from among two additional providers for the interest of a fair and objective study," Gardiola said.

In a statement on Sunday, the LTFRB  said "there is no truth to the earlier statement released by Angkas, branding the TNC’s statement as 'untrue and without basis', saying "commuters should expect an increase in the number of motorcycle taxi riders in the streets as more riders will be taking part in the study to be conducted."

