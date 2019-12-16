SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
“First, everyone’s voice should be heard, especially the urban poor. Secondly, all big things start from small beginnings. And third, always stand by your principles,” Vargas said.
STAR/File
Quezon City lawmaker awarded 2019 TOYM for public service
Delon Porcalla (The Philippine Star) - December 16, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Senior administration congressman Alfred Vargas of Quezon City’s fifth district has been chosen as this year’s awardee for the prestigious The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) for public service.  

“I never expected that one day I would stand here… as an honoree and counted alongside my idols and the movers and shakers of our nation,” the former actor said in his speech as he accepted his award last week.  

Vargas was feted for his efforts in providing affordable housing, via the Palupa program, to several communities – mostly informal settler families (ISF) – in his district and that of nearby Novaliches, about 60 percent of which are squatter shanties.  

The program was successful in providing several ISFs with their own house and lot in Quezon City.

“First, everyone’s voice should be heard, especially the urban poor. Secondly, all big things start from small beginnings. And third, always stand by your principles,” Vargas said.  

He was also recognized for being the principal advocate of the National Integrated Cancer Control Act or Republic Act 11215. He dedicated his award to his mother, lawyer Susana Dumlao, who died of cancer in 2014.

“No Filipino family deserves to lose their loved one, give up their savings, their house, their livelihood, and end up buried in debts all at the same time just because cancer came knocking at their doors,” he said. 

With the theme, “Celebrating Excellence. Inspiring Filipinos,” the TOYM awards seek to give national recognition to men and women aged 18-40 whose selfless dedication to their profession or vocation has resulted in significant contributions to the welfare of Filipinos and the country, as well as to the advancement of their respective fields of endeavor. 

This year’s honorees include journalist Atom Araullo (broadcast journalism) and Noveleta, Cavite Mayor Dino Chua (tourism).

ALFRED VARGAS THE OUTSTANDING YOUNG MEN TOYM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte, family safe after strong Davao del Sur quake
By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte and his family were safe as a strong earthquake hit parts of Mindanao on Sunday, Malacañang...
Headlines
fb tw
Earthquake shocks southern Mindanao
By Franco Luna | 11 hours ago
The quake was felt as far as Davao City, according to reports from The STAR.
Headlines
fb tw
NDRRMC checks for damage after magnitude 6.9 Davao del Sur earthquake
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said assessment operations in the wake of damage caused by...
Headlines
fb tw
Robredo: PDEA chief supportive in private, dismissive in interviews
By Franco Luna | 14 hours ago
"Ilang beses na, ang sinasabi sa ikan, iba yung sinasabi sa media," she said of PDEA chief Aaron Aquino.
Headlines
fb tw
Fact check: Makati abduction an 'isolated incident'?
By Franco Luna | 12 hours ago
"I think that particular incident is isolated. I have not heard of any kidnapping cases reported whether by the media or by...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
6.9 quake jolts Davao del Sur
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
At least four persons, including a six-year-old child, were reported killed following a destructive 6.9 magnitude earthquake...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Tagle: Spread the Good News, not fake news
By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
With the speedy dissemination of information, Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle yesterday urged the faithful to...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
No shutdown of Baguio to tourists – mayor
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
Tourists will still be able to visit Baguio City as the rehabilitation of the country’s Summer Capital will be gradual,...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
MWSS to present revised contracts to water firms
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System is ready to present revised agreements to the two water concessionaires once...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Lacson hits ‘vague’ provisions in budget projects in 2020 budget
By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
The proposed P4.1-trillion General Appropriations Bill that President Duterte is set to sign into law is riddled with billions...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with