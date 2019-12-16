Quezon City lawmaker awarded 2019 TOYM for public service

MANILA, Philippines — Senior administration congressman Alfred Vargas of Quezon City’s fifth district has been chosen as this year’s awardee for the prestigious The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) for public service.

“I never expected that one day I would stand here… as an honoree and counted alongside my idols and the movers and shakers of our nation,” the former actor said in his speech as he accepted his award last week.

Vargas was feted for his efforts in providing affordable housing, via the Palupa program, to several communities – mostly informal settler families (ISF) – in his district and that of nearby Novaliches, about 60 percent of which are squatter shanties.

The program was successful in providing several ISFs with their own house and lot in Quezon City.

“First, everyone’s voice should be heard, especially the urban poor. Secondly, all big things start from small beginnings. And third, always stand by your principles,” Vargas said.

He was also recognized for being the principal advocate of the National Integrated Cancer Control Act or Republic Act 11215. He dedicated his award to his mother, lawyer Susana Dumlao, who died of cancer in 2014.

“No Filipino family deserves to lose their loved one, give up their savings, their house, their livelihood, and end up buried in debts all at the same time just because cancer came knocking at their doors,” he said.

With the theme, “Celebrating Excellence. Inspiring Filipinos,” the TOYM awards seek to give national recognition to men and women aged 18-40 whose selfless dedication to their profession or vocation has resulted in significant contributions to the welfare of Filipinos and the country, as well as to the advancement of their respective fields of endeavor.

This year’s honorees include journalist Atom Araullo (broadcast journalism) and Noveleta, Cavite Mayor Dino Chua (tourism).