SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This July 23, 2018 photo shows President Rodrigo Duterte greeting some members of the 17th Congress upon his arrival at the Session Hall of the House of Representatives Complex in Constitution Hills, Quezon City.
Presidential photo/King Rodriguez
Bill seeks standardized wages, mandatory insurance for media workers
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 15, 2019 - 3:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — House lawmakers said Sunday that they are pushing passage of the Media Workers' Welfare bill, which seeks to protect the rights and welfare of media workers.

Among the proposals in the bill are establishing minimum wage levels based on the number of years of experience in the field.

House Bill 2476 seeks to "recognize the invaluable contribution of media workers to society" as they are "left to fend for themselves especially when making danger-filled reportages" according to the bill's explanatory note. 

The Media Workers' Welfare bill adds mandatory insurance benefits for workers and also includes a compensation table to ensure their just compensation. The table is divided by number of years of experience, namely three, five, eight and ten years in the field. 

"The Maguindanao Massacre and the trial brought to the forefront of national consciousness [degrades] the high-risk lives of journalists, especially those entrenched in conflict areas like Maguindanao, where mostly political warlords hold sway over the lives of residents,"  Rep. Jocelyn Tulfo (ACT-CIS Party-list) said of the measure.

The bill was co-authored by Reps. Jocelyn Tulfo and fellow ACT-CIS Party-list lawmakers Rowena Niña Taduran, who introduced the bill in the 18th Congress, and Eric Go Yap. 

Commission on Press Freedom and Media Security

It mandates the creation of a Commission on Press Freedom and Media Security to be a "development center" for the industry as well as serve as a shield for attacks on the media. 

Private organizations focusing on press freedom protection already exist, such as the Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility and the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, among others, which the bill says will make up the commission should it pass. 

President Rodrigo Duterte formed a Presidential Task Force on Media Security in 2016 although he and his subordinates have also taken offense at reports that they perceive to be biased against the administration..

Rep. Tulfo said that the three solons sought "to apply a systemic set of solutions to the plight of journalists" in filing the bill. 

A similar initiative was already planned in 2018 in the form of a magna carta for media workers by the Presidential Task Force for Media Security looking to uplift the conditions of media workers.

Along with professionalizing the field of journalism by requiring exams for qualification and classification of workers, the earlier magna carta also sought to create a commission on press freedom and media security. 

In late September, Duterte also signed Republic Act 11458, which amended Republic Act 53 or "An Act to Exempt the Publisher, Editor or Reporter of any Publication from Revealing the Source of Published News or Information Obtained in Confidence." 

This act protects journalists from being compelled to divulge the source of confidential information used in their reports except by a court order.

The promulgation of the decision for the aforementioned Maguindanao massacre case is also slated for Thursday, December 19, with live media coverage of the ruling. 

Rep. Esmael Mangudadatu (Maguindanao, 2nd District), who was a central figure in the massacre that claimed the lives of his wife, sisters, cousin and aunt, called the coming promulgation a "litmus test" of the country's laws.

Threats against media

The bill was filed amid President Rodrigo Duterte's threats against broadcast giant ABS-CBN Corporation, who drew his ire years ago for allegedly refusing to air his campaign materials while also airing anti-Duterte advertisements paid for by his political rivals.

Duterte's administration has repeatedly singled out media organizations like Rappler and Inquirer for what the president says is their tendency to publish anti-government content. 

Media watchdog Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility in June said that public pronouncements against ABS-CBN were signs of "congressional franchises [being used] as a weapon to control a free press," arguing that the dependence of broadcast corporations on Congress and the Office of the President was prone to abuse.

"I hope the Committee on Labor and Employment will put HB 2476 on the fast track to approval in the House in this first regular session of the 18th Congress," Tulfo said.

ACT-CIS PARTY-LIST COMMITTEE ON LABOR & EMPLOYMENT ERIC GO YAP JOCELYN TULFO MAGUINDANAO MASSACRE PRESS FREEDOM REP. ESMAEL MANGUDADATU ROWENA NIñA TADURAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte appoints Nur Misuari as special envoy to OIC
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
President Duterte has appointed Moro National Liberation Front chairman Nur Misuari as Special Economic Envoy on Islamic Affairs...
Headlines
fb tw
Lawmakers realign P527 billion in 2020 budget
By Jess Diaz | 16 hours ago
The two chambers of Congress have realigned a total of almost P527 billion in their common version of the proposed P4.1-trillion...
Headlines
fb tw
US Air Force conducts overflights at SCS
By Jaime Laude | 7 days ago
The United States Air Force has been sending its planes and other air assets to conduct flight operations across the South...
Headlines
fb tw
300 Filipino teachers to undergo training on teaching Mandarin
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
The Department of Education (DepEd) has partnered with the Confucius Institute to train 300 Filipino teachers on teaching...
Headlines
fb tw
Palace criticizes PCIJ over SALN report
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
Malacañang took exception last night to the report by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism citing the...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
44 minutes ago
Bill seeks standardized wages, mandatory insurance for media workers
By Franco Luna | 44 minutes ago
House Bill 2476 seeks to "recognize the invaluable contribution of media workers to society" as they are "left to fend for...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
PNP on 21-day full alert during holiday season
By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is on a 21-day nationwide full alert status for the Yuletide season.
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
Oil prices up next week
By Danessa Rivera | 16 hours ago
After rolling back pump prices last week, oil companies are expected to raise fuel prices this week.
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
DOH urged to procure pneumonia vaccine soon
By Jess Diaz | 16 hours ago
The committee on health chairperson of the House of Representatives yesterday urged the Department of Health to procure pneumonia...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
Duque insists on inclusion of 122 meds under MDRP
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III yesterday insisted he will not back down in the fight to place 122 medicines under the...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with