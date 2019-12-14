SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
Photo shows a Jetstar plane. Passengers on early Saturday morning reported smelling gas after a Jetstar plane bound for Japan started to take off but crashed down suddenly.
Facebook/Jetstar Asia
NAIA on Jetstar mishap: Clearing ops ongoing
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 14, 2019 - 12:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Ninoy Aquino International Airport has released a statement clarifying the details and consequences of a Japan-bound Jetstar plane’s failure to take flight on early Saturday morning, leaving a runway non-operational.

“Runway 13-31 was closed for operations early today after an Airbus A320 jet with 140 passengers and crew onboard made an excursion towards the Runway Safety Area (RSA - grassy area) while positioning for takeoff. All 140 (139 plus 1 infant) passengers and crew deplaned safely and were brought back to NAIA Terminal 1 by shuttle buses,” the NAIA statement read.

“Jetstar Asia flight GK40 from Manila to Narita, Japan, pushed back from the NAIA Terminal 1 at 2:08 a.m. and headed for Runway 13 for takeoff. While positioning for takeoff, the aircraft overshot the turn causing the front and right landing gears to veer towards the RSA leaving the front to get imbedded in the soft ground.”

Initial reports found that the incident occured around 2:32 a.m. Saturday. The Fire and Rescue and Operations teams of the Manila International Airport Authority immediately came to assist the passengers and flight crew.

Affected flights will be redirected to the airport’s main Runway 6-24 while Runway 13-31 is closed off.

MIAA general manager Ed Monreal and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines director-general Jim Sydiongo are overseeing the removal of the plane, according to the statement.

“The CAAP also issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) stating that Runway 13-31 is closed for aircraft operations due to a stalled aircraft. Their Aircraft Accident Investigation Inquiry Board (AAIIB) are on-site to determine the cause of the incident,” the statement read.

“At the time of incident, three Manila-bound flights were diverted to the Clark International Airport in Pampanga. These were Cebu Pacific flight 5J269 from Xiamen, Cebu Pacific flight 5J580 from Cebu, and Air Asia flight Z2889 from Seoul. All three flights are now in Manila.”

The airport said at least 11 flights were delayed as of 10 a.m. Saturday.

“As of this time, the aircraft is now out of the grassy area and being prepared for towing to a nearby aircraft maintenance center. Simultaneous clearing of the runway and repair of damaged runway lights are now in progress.

"We hope to resume operations soon,” Monreal said in the statement.

The airport manager earlier said the effect of the incident is very minimal since the main runway “which can accommodate large aircrafts” is still functional and operating.

Despite this reassurance, budget airline Cebu Pacific Air canceled at least seven domestic flights due to the incident.

“We regret any inconvenience this disruption has caused. We appeal for patience and understanding as we try to work amidst limited operating conditions at the [NAIA],” Cebu Pacific Air posted on social media.

Passengers on early Saturday morning reported smelling gas after the Jetstar plane started to take off but crashed down suddenly.

“Paakyat na bwelo na bumagsak...Palipad na kami biglang tumagilid airplane namin. Ngayon amoy gas na. Safe pa ba kami dito?” Maryjoyce Calzado Astejada, who was onboard the plane, posted on social media.

(The airplane started to take off but careened down all of a sudden. Now it smells of gas. Are we still safe here?)

Jetstar has yet to issue a public statement on the matter.

