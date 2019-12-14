SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
On early Dec. 14, 2019 morning, passengers of a Jetstar plane reported smelling gas after the aircraft started to take off but crashed down suddenly.
Maryjoyce Calzado Astejada Facebook Post
Local flights canceled after Jetstar mishap on NAIA runway
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 14, 2019 - 11:23am

MANILA, Philippines — Despite airport authorities reassuring that Ninoy Aquino International Airport operations will continue smoothly after a Jetstar plane got stuck on a runway, budget airline Cebu Pacific Air canceled several domestic flights due to the incident. 

The canceled flights include the following:

  • 5J487/5J488 Manila-Bacolod-Manila
  • 5J901/5J902 Manila-Caticlan (Boracay)-Manila
  • 5J553/5J554 Manila-Cebu-Manila
  • 5J325/5J326 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
  • 5J506/5J507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila
  • 5J659/5J660 Manila-Tacloban-Manila
  • 5J379/5J380 Manila-Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)-Manila

“We regret any inconvenience this disruption has caused. We appeal for patience and understanding as we try to work amidst limited operating conditions at the [NAIA],” Cebu Pacific Air posted on social media.

The airline said affected passengers are being notified of flight information and can still rebook flights within 30 days without penalties and refund tickets in full.

On early Saturday morning, passengers of a Jetstar plane reported smelling gas after the aircraft started to take off but crashed down suddenly.

The plane remains on NAIA’s Runway 13/31 and the Manila International Airport Authority said the airport will resume its daily operations since its main Runway 6/24 “which can accommodate large aircrafts” is still functional.

“Sa ngayon ho, very minimal po ang epekto dahil yung main runway natin which can accommodate large aircrafts ay bukas po at nagagamit,” MIAA general manager Ed Monreal said in a Saturday DZMM interview.

(Currently, the effect of the incident is very minimal since our main runway which can accommodate large aircrafts is still functional and operating.)

“Magkakaroon man ng konting abala, but it's not like what people might be thinking like nung nangyari pong Xiamen dahil sarado yung pinaka main runway natin.”

(Although there is a minor inconvenience posed, it’s not like what people might be thinking like the Xiamen mishap last year that left the main runway closed for almost two days.)

Jetstar Asia has yet to issue a public statement on the matter.

