Passengers on early Dec. 14, 2019 morning reported smelling gas after the Jetstar plane started to take off but crashed down suddenly.
Maryjoyce Calzado Astejada Facebook Post
NAIA operations resume after Japan-bound plane got stuck on runway
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 14, 2019 - 10:51am

MANILA, Philippines — The daily grind of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport will continue after a Jetstar plane bound for Japan failed to take flight and got stuck on the runway.

Manila International Airport Authority general manager Ed Monreal said NAIA Runway 1331 remains closed off since the said plane is still stuck in the threshold area near Terminal 3.

“Sa ngayon ho, very minimal po ang epekto dahil yung main runway natin which can accommodate large aircrafts ay bukas po at nagagamit,” Monreal said in a Saturday DZMM interview.

(Currently, the effect of the incident is very minimal since our main runway which can accommodate large aircrafts is still functional and operating.)

“Magkakaroon man ng konting abala, but it's not like what people might be thinking like nung nangyari pong Xiamen dahil sarado yung pinaka main runway natin.”

(Although there is a minor inconvenience posed, it’s not like what people might be thinking like the Xiamen mishap last year that left the main runway closed for almost two days.)

Passengers on early Saturday morning reported smelling gas after the Jetstar plane started to take off but crashed down suddenly.

“Paakyat na bwelo na bumagsak...Palipad na kami biglang tumagilid airplane namin. Ngayon amoy gas na. Safe pa ba kami dito?” Maryjoyce Calzado Astejada, who was onboard the plane, posted on social media.

(The airplane started to take off but careened down all of a sudden. Now it smells of gas. Are we still safe here?)



Jetstar has yet to issue a public statement on the matter.

