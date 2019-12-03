Packing 'violent' winds, Typhoon Tisoy makes landfall in Sorsogon

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Tisoy (international name Kammuri) hit the Philippines' landmass in Gubat, Sorsogon at 11 p.m. on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA reports in an 11:30 pm. advisory.

The cyclone further intensified before it made landfall, now packing sustained winds of up to 175 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 240 kph. It tracked westward with a speed of 15 kph.

The weather bureau also warned that the howler brings with it "violent" winds and torrential rains, currently being experienced Northern Samar, Catanduanes, Albay, Camarines Sur and Sorsogon. It approaches Camarines Norte and Masbate with the same threat in two to three hours.

Isolated torrential rains are expected over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Southern Quezon, Marinduque and Romblon. Occasional to frequent heavy rains, meanwhile, are likely over Samar, Eastern Samar, Rizal, rest of Quezon, Laguna and Oriental Mindoro between Monday night and noontime on Tuesday.

Metro Manila, as well as Occidental Mindoro the rest of CALABARZON, Aurora, the rest of Eastern Visayas and the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela are bracing for intermittent heavy rains on Tuesday.

Warning signals have been hoisted over dozens of areas across the archipelago.

Signal No. 3 (121-170 kph winds prevailing or expected in 18 hours)

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Camarines Norte

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Romblon

Southern portion of Quezon (Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas, Pagbilao, Lucena, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Plaridel, Unisan, Pitogo, Gumaca, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres)

Marinduque

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Northern Samar

Northern portion of Eastern Samar (Can-avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, Arteche, Jipapad, San Policarpio)

Northern portion of Samar (Catbalogan, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, San Jose de Buan, San Jorge, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, Sta. Margarita, Gandara, Matuguinao, Calbayog, Tagapul-an, Almagro, Sto. Niño)

Signal No. 2 (61-120 kph winds prevailing or expected in 24 hours)

Metro Manila

Bulacan

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Nueva Ecija

Southern Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)

Rizal

Rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands

Calamian Islands

Cuyo Islands (Cuyo, Magsaysay, Agutaya)

Zambales

Pangasinan

Rest of Eastern Samar

Rest of Samar

Biliran

Aklan

Capiz

Antique

Iloilo

Guimaras

Northern portion of Negros Occidental (Talisay, Calatrava, Silay, Enrique B. Magalona, Victorias, Manapla, Cadiz, Sagay, Escalante, Toboso, Bacolod, Murcia, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos, Bago, Pulupandan, Valladolid, La Carlota, San Enrique, Pontevedra, La Castellana, Moises Padilla)

Northern Cebu (Daanbantayan, Bantayan, Madridejos, Santa Fe, Medellin, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Carmen Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Asturias, and Camotes Islands)

Leyte

Signal No. 1 (30-60 kph winds prevailing or expected in 36 hours)

Southern Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Cauayan City, Alicia, Angadanan, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, Cordon, Santiago City, Jones and San Agustin)

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Quirino

Rest of Aurora

Northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, San Vicente, Roxas)

Rest of Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Bohol

Siquijor

Rest of Cebu

Southern Leyte

Coastal areas, meanwhile, are warned about the possibility of destructive storm surge—or the sudden rush of sea water into land—of about 3 meters high. The storm surge warning has been raised over Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur, Batangas, Quezon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro and Occidental Mindoro.

Typhoon Tisoy will likely leave the Philippine area of responsibility as a weaker tropical storm by Thursday evening.