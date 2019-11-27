Presidential anti-corruption panel to probe SEA Games mess if complaint filed

MANILA, Philippines — Amid allegations of corruption in the Philippines' hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games, the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission said it can conduct an investigation on the issues surrounding the games if a complaint is filed.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Wednesday said President Rodrigo Duterte wants a probe into this year's controversial SEA Games in response to claims that the lapses of the organizers are due to corruption.

"There were allegations of fraud that appeared in newspapers and he does not like that. He wants to investigate that. He does not tolerate corruption," Panelo said in a chance interview with The STAR in Korea.

PACC chairperson Dante Jimenez said a complainant needs to formally lodge a case against the person or group they believe are liable for the SEA Games issues.

“We'll see if there are complaints if there are some concerns. Anything under the sun. We are ready to look into whether there is really a probable cause and worth really conducting a fact-finding investigation and formal charges,” Jimenez told state media on Tuesday.

“They have to be brave enough to open and submit any complaints to us... But we need, of course, more concrete ones like affidavit, evidence, complaints, and the likes,” Jimenez said in a mix of English and Filipino.

However, Jimenez said the PACC would have to wait for the SEA Games – which runs from November 30 to December 11 – to conclude before it acts on any complaint.

“Actually, honestly, I’m still studying ‘yung mga nagha-handle ng SEA Games. Palipasin muna natin ‘tong games na 'to pero we're open to receiving complaints... Para bang ano iyan eh, pagbigyan natin muna ang ating mga athletes to perform well, pagdasal natin,” he said.

(Actually, honestly, I’m still studying those who handle the SEA Games. Perhaps it’s better to wait for the games to finish but we’re open to receiving complaints. Let’s allow the athletes to focus on performing well, let’s pray for them.)

The PACC can still launch a “motu proprio” (independent) investigation lacking a formal complaint, Jimenez said.

The 30th SEA Games is being handled by the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee or PHISGOC, chaired by Duterte ally and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano.

Cayetano on Sunday publicly apologized to foreign athletes over logistical issues involving transportation, lodging and food, among others.

“To the foreign teams, we are apologizing for the inconvenience and if I may call some inefficiencies or miscoordination,” Cayetano said in an ambush interview.