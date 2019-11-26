EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Coach Let Dimzon of the Philippine Women's Football Team.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
Philippine agency on Muslim rights says SEA Games organizers ignored halal food offer
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - November 26, 2019 - 10:58am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee, the body handling operations for the 30th SEA Games, ignored the offer of assistance of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos on serving halal food, an official of the state agency on the welfare of Filipino Muslims said.

"I had warned them about this scenario re: halal food during the interagency meeting for the SEAGAMES back in September and offered [our] assistance," NCMF External Affairs Director Jun Alonto Datu Ramos wrote in his own Facebook account Tuesday. 

"We were ignored."

He later added, "We told the Phisgoc people about this, even approached them several times during the meeting and via text messages."

The statement was referring to a complaint that Muslim athletes were served the same dish of kikiam, eggs and rice for every meal. Kikiam is a non-halal or "unlawful" food as it contains ground pork.

Similarly, the chef de mission of the Singapore contingent at the SEA Games wrote a letter to PHISGOC seeking "urgent and immediate attention" to the issues experienced by their athletes, including their catering woes. 

Other foreign contingents went through logistical nightmares of their own as the football team from Timor-Leste was brought by organizers to the wrong hotel, while members of the Cambodian team had to wait for their own hotel rooms for hours in a conference room, where they were photographed sleeping on the floors. 

"I still don't know if this is a case of typical Filipino 'ningas kugon' mentality, if they thought that the Commission was not the right entity to consult, or if there were anomalies concerning funding that the organizers were trying to hide," Datu Ramos later commented. 

"Having a particular government agency involved in the SEAGAMES preparations to oversee the needs of Muslim athletes is important because the hosting is an international event meant to showcase the entire country."

Even members of the home team fell victim to the culinary malfunction. 

"This morning, hindi enough yung rice, kikiam and eggs [kasi] walang nutrients eh," Philippine head coach Let Dimzon said at a press conference. 

"I think the hotel, they did not do anything, any adjustments in the preparations of the food [and] so that's why ang naging solution namin is to buy food outside," she said.

The general public has been up in arms throughout the week over numerous gaps in the preparation of the PHISGOC for the games, with some on social media calling it a dismal performance on the part of the organizing committee. 

The SEA Games are set to kick off on Saturday, November 30. 

2019 PHILIPPINE SEA GAMES ORGANIZING COMMITTEE SEA GAMES 2019
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
She was found wanting – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Tinimbang siya pero kinulang: she was weighed but found wanting.
Headlines
fb tw
Pension terminated for 18,000 PC personnel retired as PNP
By Jaime Laude | 1 day ago
The Department of Budget and Management has terminated the payment of pension for more than 18,000 former members of the...
Headlines
fb tw
Apology not enough for SEAG blunders — Go
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
Instead of apologizing, organizers of the Southeast Asian Games should “wake up” and work together to correct...
Headlines
fb tw
Vape crackdown: 243 users nabbed, 72 stores shut down
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Hundreds of persons have been apprehended and dozens of vape stores shuttered by police since President Duterte declared a...
Headlines
fb tw
US to rev up sea, air operations in SCS
By Jaime Laude | 1 day ago
The United States military intends to further increase sea and air activities over the disputed South China Sea in keeping...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
12 minutes ago
Media must complement rule of law, not supplant it, CHR says
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 12 minutes ago
The rights body was reacting to a controversial episode of radio program “Raffy Tulfo in Action” where the broadcaster...
Headlines
fb tw
49 minutes ago
PNP says Robredo made no missteps during anti-drug czar stint contrary to Palace claim
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 49 minutes ago
Contrary to Malacañang's pronouncements, the PNP did not see any "missteps" during the vice president's stint as anti-drug...
Headlines
fb tw
12 hours ago
Philippines, South Korea boost blood brother ties
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday invited South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit the Philippines next year to witness the signing...
Headlines
fb tw
12 hours ago
VP Robredo: I’m just getting started
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo has no intention of backing out from the fight against illegal drugs despite her removal as co-chairperson...
Headlines
fb tw
12 hours ago
Girl from Basilan is 8th polio case
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
A nine-year-old girl from Basilan became the eighth confirmed case of polio in the country, Health Secretary Francisco Duque...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with