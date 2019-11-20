Duterte: No corruption in construction of SEA Games cauldron

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday shrugged off the criticisms on the construction of the controversial P55-million cauldron which would be used for the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

"There can never be corruption in that situation because you commissioned a national artist," Duterte said in a press conference late Tuesday.

Duterte was referring to late national artist for architecture Francisco “Bobby” Mañosa, who designed the cauldron.

The president said the cost of the design could not be estimated because its value was based on the mind of the national artist while likening it to a painting.

He added there is “no extravagance” in that.

“You cannot estimate how much nalugi ka because it's the rendition of the mind of the creator. Kung 'yan singil niya sabihin niya 'wag mo bilhin kung ayaw mo. 'Yan ang presyo ko,” Duterte said.

(You cannot estimate how much you lost because it’s the rendition of the creator. If that is the price he is asking for, he would say don't buy it if you don't like the price.)

On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon questioned the “propriety” of the cost of building the cauldron. He said that the money spent could have been used for building classrooms.

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig), also the chair of the Philippine Southeast Asia Games Organizing Committee, on Tuesday defended the cost of the cauldron saying it symbolizes the games and it is a work of art.

"It's a requirement in all the games because it symbolizes the games, the competition, the spirit ‘no? So, ‘pag tinanggal mo ‘to, (if we remove this), what price tag can you put on that?" Cayetano said.

"Is it expensive, yes. But is it worth it? It’s priceless, it’s a work of art," he added.

Cayetano claimed that Singapore spent P63 million for their cauldron when they hosted the SEA Games in 2015.

The three-meter wide and 50-meter high cauldron would welcome the athletes at the entrance of the athletic stadium in New Clark City in Tarlac for the torch lighting ceremony for the SEA Games.

The Philippines is hosting the SEA Games for the fourth time this year. The main events are slated November 30 to December 11. — Rosette Adel