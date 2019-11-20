EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This image shows the design of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games cauldron.
Photo from Mañosa Group of Companies via Gelo Mañosa/Facebook
Duterte: No corruption in construction of SEA Games cauldron
(Philstar.com) - November 20, 2019 - 1:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday shrugged off the criticisms on the construction of the controversial P55-million cauldron which would be used for the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

"There can never be corruption in that situation because you commissioned a national artist," Duterte said in a press conference late Tuesday.

Duterte was referring to late national artist for architecture Francisco “Bobby” Mañosa, who designed the cauldron.

The president said the cost of the design could not be estimated because its value was based on the mind of the national artist while likening it to a painting.

He added there is “no extravagance” in that.

“You cannot estimate how much nalugi ka because it's the rendition of the mind of the creator. Kung 'yan singil niya sabihin niya 'wag mo bilhin kung ayaw mo. 'Yan ang presyo ko,” Duterte said.

(You cannot estimate how much you lost because it’s the rendition of the creator. If that is the price he is asking for, he would say don't buy it if you don't like the price.)

On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon questioned the “propriety” of the cost of building the cauldron. He said that the money spent could have been used for building classrooms.

READ: Drilon questions P50-M SEA Games cauldron: We could've built 50 classrooms

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig), also the chair of the Philippine Southeast Asia Games Organizing Committee, on Tuesday defended the cost of the cauldron saying it symbolizes the games and it is a work of art.

"It's a requirement in all the games because it symbolizes the games, the competition, the spirit ‘no? So, ‘pag tinanggal mo ‘to, (if we remove this), what price tag can you put on that?" Cayetano said.

"Is it expensive, yes. But is it worth it? It’s priceless, it’s a work of art," he added.

Cayetano claimed that Singapore spent P63 million for their cauldron when they hosted the SEA Games in 2015.

READ: P55-M SEA Games cauldron cheaper than Singapore's, Cayetano counters

The three-meter wide and 50-meter high cauldron would welcome the athletes at the entrance of the athletic stadium in New Clark City in Tarlac for the torch lighting ceremony for the SEA Games.

The Philippines is hosting the SEA Games for the fourth time this year. The main events are slated November 30 to December 11. — Rosette Adel

2019 SEA GAMES ALAN PETER CAYETANO FRANKLIN DRILON RODRIGO DUTERTE SEA GAMES SEA GAMES 2019 SEA GAMES CAULDRON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte: I cannot trust Vice President but I’m not firing her with classified info’
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo’s “missteps,” including her discussions with “enemies of the state,”...
Headlines
Duterte sees trouble if speaker deal not honored
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
There will be a problem if Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano will not honor his term-sharing agreement with Marinduque Rep. Lord...
Headlines
Cayetano on P50-M cauldron: It’s a work of art
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
It’s a work of art.
Headlines
With or without Cabinet post, Robredo says work continues
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday said she remains unfazed in her work as co-chair of the Inter-agency Committee on Anti-Illegal...
Headlines
US stands by defense treaty with Philippines
By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
The United States remains committed to its Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines and “rejects attempts by any nation...
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
De Lima supporters mark her 1000th day in detention, call for her release
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
As Sen. Leila De Lima's detention reaches 1000 days, her supporters reiterated the call to drop the charges against her and...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Cyberlibel trial vs Ressa to proceed as court rejects dismissal plea
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
The court said the prosecution’s evidence is competent and sufficient to sustain Ressa and the newsite’s former...
Headlines
4 hours ago
'Ramon' weakens; 'Sarah' to intensify into tropical storm
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
The storm reportedly made landfall at Santa Ana in Cagayan around midnight.
Headlines
14 hours ago
Duterte wants government transactions settled by December 10
By Edith Regalado | 14 hours ago
After ranting that the government has been too slow or is even at a standstill in the delivery of services to the people,...
Headlines
14 hours ago
Palace backs DOF on POGO tax
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Malacañang sided yesterday with the Department of Finance on the issue of taxing Philippine offshore gaming operators,...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with