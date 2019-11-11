Palace: Duterte won't go on leave, will work from Davao City home

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has decided not to take a break from his "punishing" schedule but will stay in Davao City and do paperwork there.

"The president has declined the suggestion of well-meaning friends to have a rest for a few days," presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo says Duterte will fly to Davao tonight after attending the wake of the late John Gokongwei, Jr. and will continue working at his residence there. | @alexisbromero — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) November 11, 2019

"While the demands of pressing work that go along with the highest position of the land are unceasing, the people can rest assured that the president can keep up with the same and is in the best position to know how he can maintain to be on top of his health," he added.

Panelo's announcement was an about face from his earlier statement that Duterte is taking a three-day break starting Tuesday, November 12.

He had said Duterte would heed the advice of colleagues and friends who thought that the president needed some rest.

"Rest lang iyon, parang pahinga lang sa kanyang maraming trabaho (He will just be taking a rest. It's a respite from his demanding work load)," Panelo said in a press briefing hours before he issued the statement on Duterte deciding not to take a break.

"(The president is taking a break) upon the advice of friends, of colleagues in the world scene and most likely the advice of the doctors," he added.

READ: Medialdea is caretaker as Duterte takes 3-day break

Panelo had also said that except for Duterte's previous illnesses, the 74-year-old president is not experiencing any health problem.

Duterte is scheduled to fly to Davao City Monday night after visiting the wake of the late businessman John Gokongwei, Jr. at the Heritage Park in Taguig.

Panelo said Duterte would continue working at his residence in the southern city.

Duterte attended a birthday party and visited the wake of the late Rep. Rodolfo Albano Jr. last Saturday.

Sen. Christopher Go, his former aide, previously said Duterte had been advised to rest so he could recover from the back pain he felt after figuring in a motorcycle accident.