Magnitude 5.5 quake hits Quezon province

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolted Quezon province and was felt in several areas including cities in Metro Manila Thursday early morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The epicenter of the earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, was located 42 kilometers northeast of Jomalig Quezon at 4:52 a.m.

Intensity 4 or "moderately strong" shaking which slightly rocked vehicles and was generally felt by those indoors and some people outdoors was recorded in Guinayangan, Quezon and Jose Panginiban, Camarines Norte.

It registered intensity 2 in Marikina City; Navotas City; Quezon City, as well as Malolos City; Gumaca and Dolores, Quezon; Baler, Aurora.

PHIVOLCS said the earthquake is not expected to cause any damage.