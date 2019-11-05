EXPLAINERS
RAMBB
‘Quiel’ enters PAR, not seen to hit any part of Philippine landmass
(Philstar.com) - November 5, 2019 - 12:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — The tropical depression spotted west of Luzon has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility but it is not expected to make any landfall during the forecast period, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The tropical depression entered the PAR at 8 a.m. Tuesday. It was named “Quiel”—the 17th tropical cyclone this year.

At 10 a.m., “Quiel” was located 540 kilometers west southwest of Iba, Zambales with maximum sustained winds of 45 km per hour and gusts of up to 55 kph. It is moving east northeast at 10 kph.

No Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal has been raised yet over any part of the country but the tropical depression will bring moderate to occasional heavy rains over Northern Luzon, Zambales and Bataan.

Meanwhile, residents of Mindoro provinces and Palawan may experience scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned against sea travel, especially for small sea vessels, over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon and western seaboard of Southern Luzon due to potentially rough sea conditions.

“Quiel” may intensify into a tropical storm within 24 hours.

Another weather disturbance

PAGASA is also monitoring a typhoon with an international name “Halong.” It was last seen 3,110 km east of Extreme Luzon, which is still outside PAR.

“Halong” has maximum sustained winds of 155 kph and gusts of up to 190 kph. It is moving northwest at 10 kph and is not expected to enter the country’s jurisdiction.

Forecast positions of ‘Quiel’

  • Wednesday morning: 400 km west southwest of Iba, Zambales
  • Thursday morning: 405 km west southwest of Iba, Zambales
  • Friday morning: 485 km west southwest of Iba, Zambales
  • Saturday morning: 760 km west southwest of Iba, Zambales (outside PAR)

