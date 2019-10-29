Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on October 31 for ‘Undas’

MANILA, Philippines — Classes and work in some areas will be suspended on October 31, Thursday for the upcoming observance of All Saint’s and All Soul’s holidays.

The city government of Tuguegarao declared half-day suspension of classes in all levels both public and private schools and of work in all government offices in Tuguegarao City on October 31, through Executive Order No. 37.

The classes and work suspensions shall begin at noon on Thursday.

Mayor Jefferson Soriano said the declaration is made as November 1 and 2 are declared non-working holidays by President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Whereas the suspension of work and classes on October 31, 2019 is highly recommended to ensure public order, safety and convenience and to reduce traffic congestions in preparation for the said holidays,” the executive order read.

Duterte, through Proclamation No. 555, declared Nov. 1, 2019, Friday, a holiday in observance of All Saints’ Day.

October 31, a Thursday, has not been declared a holiday but November 2, a Saturday, is "an additional special (non-working) day."

