Is October 31 a non-working holiday?

MANILA, Philippines— Are October 31 and November 2 non-working holidays?

President Rodrigo Duterte, through Proclamation No. 555, declared Nov. 1, 2019, Friday, a holiday in observance of All Saints’ Day.

October 31, a Thursday, has not been declared a holiday but November 2, a Saturday, is "an additional special (non-working) day."

That may change, however, as additional holidays have been declared in previous years.

Last year, the Palace did not proclaim October 31 as a special non-working holiday and only listed November 2 as a holiday.

It clarified then that it would be up to the owners of private companies to give their employees days off.

However, Malacañang later on suspended all government work on the afternoon of October 31 last year to allow them to travel for All Saints' Day.

Large crowds are expected to visit their departed loved ones in various cemeteries on All Saints' Day.

During his first and second years in office, Duterte eventually declared the two dates as additional special non-working holidays.