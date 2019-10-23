EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Many Filipinos go to the provinces during All Saints' and All Souls' days to remember loved one who have passed away.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Is October 31 a non-working holiday?
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - October 23, 2019 - 7:15pm

MANILA, Philippines— Are October 31 and November 2 non-working holidays?

President Rodrigo Duterte, through Proclamation No. 555, declared Nov. 1, 2019, Friday, a holiday in observance of All Saints’ Day.

October 31, a Thursday, has not been declared a holiday but November 2, a Saturday, is "an additional special (non-working) day."

That may change, however, as additional holidays have been declared in previous years.

Last year, the Palace did not proclaim October 31 as a special non-working holiday and only listed November 2 as a holiday.

It clarified then that it would be up to the owners of private companies to give their employees days off.

However, Malacañang later on suspended all government work on the afternoon of October 31 last year to allow them to travel for All Saints' Day.

Large crowds are expected to visit their departed loved ones in various cemeteries on All Saints' Day.

During his first and second years in office, Duterte eventually declared the two dates as additional special non-working holidays.

HOLIDAYS NOVEMBER 2 OCTOBER 31 RODRIGO DUTERTE WALANG PASOK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Back pain from motorcycle mishap adds to Duterte's litany of health issues
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
“In case of serious illness of the President, the public shall be informed of the state of his health,” Article...
Headlines
‘Unbearable’ pain sends Duterte home
By Christina Mendez | 20 hours ago
“Unbearable pain” in his spine near the pelvic bone – believed caused by a recent motorcycle accident –...
Headlines
Palace: Duterte will inform public about medical results
10 hours ago
A week after sustaining injury from a motorcycle mishap, President Duterte is set to see his neurologist.
Headlines
Sara Duterte attends Japanese Emperor Naruhito's banquet
6 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte’s eldest daughter Sara Duterte on Tuesday attended the banquet that marked Japanese Emperor...
Headlines
Factors and forces that led to the Marawi debacle
By Criselda Yabes | 6 hours ago
The battle of Marawi in 2017, in the heart of the Islamic city in Lanao del Sur province, deviated into violent extremism...
Headlines
Latest
47 minutes ago
Is October 31 a non-working holiday?
By Rosette Adel | 47 minutes ago
November 1 and 2 are non-working days, but will you have to go to the office on October 31?
Headlines
5 hours ago
Marikina, Antipolo stations for LRT-2 East extension 'doable' in 2020 — contractor
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
The new stations, Emerald in Marikina and Masinag in Antipolo, Rizal, are expected to handle an additional 80,000 passen...
Headlines
6 hours ago
BJMP: Massacre suspect Zaldy Ampatuan in stable condition after hospitalization
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
Citing the latest medical bulletin, Solda said that Ampatuan “is in a stable condition now.”
Headlines
9 hours ago
Senate holds necrological service for ex-Senate President Nene Pimentel
By Rosette Adel | 9 hours ago
Former Senate President Nene Pimentel was given arrival honors at the Senate.
Headlines
20 hours ago
‘2-year probationary period to force Filipinos to work abroad’
By Sheila Crisostomo | 20 hours ago
The proposed two-year probationary period for newly hired employees has “wide-ranging implications,” including...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with