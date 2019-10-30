Philippines, China establish joint steering committee for oil and gas exploration

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and China had officially established a joint steering committee for the proposed joint oil and gas exploration in the West Philippine Sea.
The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed the formation of the Philippines-China Inter-governmental Joint Steering Committee on Cooperation on Oil and Gas Development in Beijing last Monday.
Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Enrique Manalo led the Philippine delegation while Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui led the Chinese side.
The joint committee agreed to meet again in early 2020, according to the DFA. They have yet to determine the exact date and place of the next meeting.
The Philippine government would still push through with the 60-40 sharing scheme with China, National Security Adviser
“(The) 60/40 (sharing scheme) is a desirable sharing, but it is not final. It could even go up to 61 or more. One percent is always substantial when you talk about such big investments,” Esperon said.
