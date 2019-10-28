EXPLAINERS
"Uh China doesn't need our oil and gas. We do," Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. tweeted Monday.
DFA/Released
Locsin: China doesn't need Philippines' oil and gas
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - October 28, 2019 - 3:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines, not China, needs oil and gas resources in the South China Sea, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said.

"Uh China doesn't need our oil and gas. We do. And China is the only one offering to help develop it," Locsin tweeted Monday.

"A Filipino discovered humongous oil and gas just offshore Beijing. It's rolling in minerals," he added.

The Philippines' top diplomat tweeted this in response to Vice President Leni Robredo's statement that China should first acknowledge the July 2016 arbitral ruling before pushing through with the proposed joint exploration in the South China Sea.

In a television interview Monday morning, Robredo said the country should not agree with China until it recognizes the Philippines' sovereignty.

The vice president stressed that the arbitral ruling favored the Philippines but China continues to reject the award.

"That should be one of our most basic demands: that before we enter into a contract with them, they recognize first our ownership and our sovereignty over those," Robredo told ANC's "Headstart."

Amid the vice president's remarks, Malacañang said the Philippines will push through with the proposed joint exploration with China in the South China Sea.

"We will proceed provided the terms are in our favor," presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said.

CHINA JOINT EXPLORATION LENI ROBREDO SOUTH CHINA SEA TEODORO LOCSIN JR. WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
