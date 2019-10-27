Palace promises action on Metro Manila water shortage

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Sunday said the government would take measures to address the water shortage in Metro Manila after National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Jr. warned that the problem would persist unless long-term programs to develop new water sources are implemented.



Water concessionaires Maynilad and Manila Water announced water service interruptions earlier this week due to the drop in the water level of Angat and Ipo dams.

The drop, which was caused by lower-than-normal rainfall, forced the water utilities to implement water rationing in affected areas.



Esperon on Friday cited the need for the government and for water concessionaires to develop other sources of water to prevent shortages in the future.



"We will find ways so the crisis won't worsen. If there is a problem, there is a solution. So I think those people responsible for that will have to do their jobs," presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a radio interview.

Panelo noted that it is not the first time the metropolis experienced a water shortage.



"If you recall, it has been addressed before. Perhaps there is a new problem," he said.



Last April, Duterte scolded officials of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System for supposedly failing to prepare for El Niño and assailed what he described as "rich guys" who tried to make profits out of the water crisis. He also accused water utilities of not doing their jobs and even threatened to terminate their contracts.



Asked to react to water concessionaires' plan to hike rates, Panelo said: "All of these are being studied by the president and he will undertake steps to fulfill his promise that there should be no water crisis in the country."

Kaliwa dam project

Panelo denied that the water supply issue is just a front to push the controversial P12.2-billion Kaliwa dam project. He said the project is being investigated but could not provide updates on the investigation.

The Environmental Management Bureau issued an Environmental Compliance Certificate for the project this month despite opposition from environmental groups and from Dumagat communities that live in the area that will be affected by the planned dam.



Some local officials and civil society groups have claimed that the China funded Kaliwa Dam would cause floods and displace communities in Quezon province.

Protest greets rotational service interruptions

Members of women’s party Gabriela on Thursday staged a protest outside the MWSS office in Quezon City over the scheduled water interruptions.

On Wednesday, Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela party-list) said the private firms are only forcing “an early dry season over the holidays with their planned massive water supply interruption.”

"These recurring water woes should put the spotlight on the concession deal, which promised improved water service under privatization but which actually delivers poor and pricey service to millions of consumers," she added.

Gabriela and other party-lists with the Makabayan bloc have filed House Resolution No. 19 calling for a congressional review of the 1997 MWSS concession agreement.

"It is high time that we consider reversing water privatization in Metro Manila and institute more stringent public control over the water supply service amid the massive inefficiencies and failures of private concessionaires,” Brosas said.

She claimed that “the much hyped construction of Kaliwa Dam will only lead to higher water rates to be collected by Maynilad and Manila Water from their consumers to finance the multi-billion Chinese loan” for the new dam. — with Philsta.com/Rosette Adel