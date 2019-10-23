EXPLAINERS
Residents of Addition Hills in Mandaluyong City, Manila, queue to receive water distributed on water tank truck and fire trucks on March 15, 2019.
Noel Celis/AFP
LIST: Manila Water, Maynilad service interruptions for October 24
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - October 23, 2019 - 4:38pm

MANILA, Philippines— Several areas in Metro Manila and nearby provinces will experience water service disruptions starting October 24.

This, after the two major water concessionaires Manila Water Co. Inc. and Maynilad Water Services Inc. have announced they will implement daily rotational water service interruptions due to the lack of rain in the past days.

The water service firms earlier said the continued lack of rain decreases the level of Angat Dam, the main source of water of Metro Manila.

They also said they are limiting the water supply so that it would last through summer and the rest of 2020.

READ: Maynilad schedules rotational water interruptions amid lack of rain | Manila Water to implement rotational supply interruption in Metro Manila, nearby areas

Maynilad also said the run-offs or the water flowing from Ipo Dam as well as the water supply in the reservoir was affected by the lack of rain.

In its advisory, Manila water said Angat Dam’s current level is 186.22 meters. It said the year-end target level for Angat is 210 to 212 meters.

Ipo Dam’s water level, on the hand hand, is now at 100.43 m with maintaining level of 101 m, while  La Mesa Dam’s current water level is at 77.53 m and a year-end 2019 target of 79 m.

Below appears the schedules of water service interruption in cities of Metro Manila and nearby provinces:

Manila Water

Maynilad

Caloocan City

Caloocan City, Las Piñas City, Makati City, 

Malabon City, Manila, Muntinlupa City

Navotas City, Parañaque City

Quezon City, Pasay City

Quezon City

Quezon City, Valenzuela City

Valenzuela City

Bacoor City, Cavite City

Imus City, Kawit, Noveleta

Noveleta, Bulacan, Rosario, Navotas City

Bacoor City

