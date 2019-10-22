EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Several areas may experience rotational water service interruptions due to minimum inflow of water in Angat Dam.
File
Manila Water to implement rotational supply interruption in Metro Manila, nearby areas
(Philstar.com) - October 22, 2019 - 12:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Water concessionaire Manila Water on Tuesday advised its clients of a looming rotational water service interruption starting October 24.

Manila Water said the water level at Angat Dam continues to decline due to minimal inflows.

In view of this, the water service firm may implement water disruptions.

“This may be necessary because we want to ensure that the still-limited raw water supply will last through summer and the rest of next year despite Angat Dam being unable to reach its ideal 212-meter level by the end of 2019,” the Manila Water said.

Angat Dam provides water to Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Based on the schedule, the following areas are affected by the water service interruptions:

  • Makati

  • Mandaluyong

  • Manila

  • Marikina

  • Pasig

  • Parañaque

  • Pateros

  • Quezon City

  • San Juan

  • Taguig

  • Angono, Rizal

  • Antipolo, Rizal

The schedule appears here:

The water service firm also asked its customers to use water wisely and responsibly.

“Please store water when available, and just at enough amount to serve your needs during the hours of service interruption,” it said.

“We request for your cooperation should we begin to implement the rotational water service interruption to ensure we have enough,” Manila Water added.

Last week, Maynilad Water Services Inc. also scheduled a daily rotational water interruption because of the lack of rain in Angat and Ipo watersheds in the past days.

READ: Maynilad schedules rotational water interruptions amid lack of rain

— Rosette Adel

MANILA WATER MAYNILAD TUBIG ADVISORY WATER WATER SERVICE INTERRUPTION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DENR issues ECC for Kaliwa Dam project
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 19 hours ago
The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System obtained an environmental compliance certificate issued by the environment...
Headlines
‘Missing’ beauty queen surfaces
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
Reigning Bb. Pilipinas-Grand International Samantha Lo has finally surfaced in Caracas, Venezuela, putting an end to speculations...
Headlines
CIDG includes Albayalde in ‘ninja cop’ complaint
By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
The Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group filed yesterday criminal charges against former...
Headlines
What a 43-year-old forecast got right about Metro Manila's present problems
By Franco Luna | 21 hours ago
Although many of the Urban Development Project’s initiatives centered around slum upgrading service projects including...
Headlines
PNP chief welcomes chance for due process
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Former Philippine National Police chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde yesterday welcomed the filing of charges against him in connection...
Headlines
Latest
13 hours ago
DepEd welcomes K-12 review; Palace hands off
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
The Department of Education has welcomed the reported plan of the House of Representatives to review the effectiveness of...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Duterte joins world leaders in Japan emperor rites
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte left for Japan yesterday to join leaders and representatives of more than 170 countries in witnessing the...
Headlines
13 hours ago
UN body projects 200,000 HIV case in Philippines by 2025
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
Unless the Philippines implements some “drastic moves,” the number of persons affected with HIV (human immunodeficiency...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Senators to block 2-year work probation period
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
The House bill seeking to lengthen a worker’s probationary period will be dead once it reaches the Senate.
Headlines
Tabloid columnist-reporter killed in Arayat ambush
By Ding Cervantes | October 22, 2019 - 12:00am
A tabloid columnist-reporter and his companion were shot dead along a highway in Barangay Cacutud here at about 10:30 p.m. last Sunday.
13 hours ago
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with