Manila Water to implement rotational supply interruption in Metro Manila, nearby areas

MANILA, Philippines — Water concessionaire Manila Water on Tuesday advised its clients of a looming rotational water service interruption starting October 24.

Manila Water said the water level at Angat Dam continues to decline due to minimal inflows.

In view of this, the water service firm may implement water disruptions.

“This may be necessary because we want to ensure that the still-limited raw water supply will last through summer and the rest of next year despite Angat Dam being unable to reach its ideal 212-meter level by the end of 2019,” the Manila Water said.

Angat Dam provides water to Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Based on the schedule, the following areas are affected by the water service interruptions:

Makati

Mandaluyong

Manila

Marikina

Pasig

Parañaque

Pateros

Quezon City

San Juan

Taguig

Angono, Rizal

Antipolo, Rizal

The schedule appears here:

The water service firm also asked its customers to use water wisely and responsibly.

“Please store water when available, and just at enough amount to serve your needs during the hours of service interruption,” it said.

“We request for your cooperation should we begin to implement the rotational water service interruption to ensure we have enough,” Manila Water added.

Last week, Maynilad Water Services Inc. also scheduled a daily rotational water interruption because of the lack of rain in Angat and Ipo watersheds in the past days.

READ: Maynilad schedules rotational water interruptions amid lack of rain

— Rosette Adel