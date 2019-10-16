EXPLAINERS
This photo taken on March 14, 2019 shows residents of Barangka in Manila, gathering water. Manila has been hit by its worst water shortage in years, leaving bucket-bearing families to wait hours for a fill up from tanker trucks and some hospitals to turn away less urgent cases.
AFP/Noel Celis
Maynilad schedules rotational water interruptions amid lack of rain
(Philstar.com) - October 16, 2019 - 10:39pm

MANILA, Philippine— Concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. on Wednesday announced that there would be a daily rotational water interruption because of lack of rain in Angat and Ipo watersheds in the past days.

Maynilad explained that the run-offs or the water flowing from Ipo Dam as well as the water supply in the reservoir was affected by the lack of rain.

It added that the water level in Angat Dam is currently at 36 cubic meters per second, still lower than the normal level of 48 cms.

Angat Dam provides water to Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

In view of this, Maynilad advised its clients that it would implement daily rotational water service interruptions to ensure that customers would have enough water.

Among the areas affected by the water shortage are the cities of Navotas, Manila, Makati, Las Piñas, Malabon, Caloocan, Parañaque, Quezon, Muntinlupa, Pasig and Pasay.

Nearby provinces such as Bulacan, Bacoor City, Cavite City, Rosario City, and Noveleta City are also affected by the temporary water disruption.

Maynilad apologized for the inconvenience the water interruption may cause and advised the customers to conserve water.

“Pinapayuhan namin ang aming customers na mag-ipon ng tubig sa oras na mayroong water supply sa kanilang area. Maraming salamat sa inyong pag-unawa, (We are advising the customers to conserve water during the times that they have water supplies in their areas. Thank you for your understanding)” the water service firm said.

Here’s the list of schedule of water disruptions in various areas in Metro Manila and nearby provinces:

—Rosette Adel

