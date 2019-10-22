EXPLAINERS
Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah (R) shakes hands with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo upon arriving at the presidential palace in Jakarta on October 20, 2019, ahead of Widodo's inauguration for a second term.
AFP/Bay Ismoyo
Asian leaders express concern after Duterte's accident
Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - October 22, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The leaders of Indonesia and Brunei have expressed concern for President Duterte, who recently figured in a minor motorcycle accident, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said yesterday.

Locsin said Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah told him of their “concern for their good friend” Duterte.

Duterte fell off a motorcycle at the Presidential Security Group compound in Malacañang Park last Wednesday. According to presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo, the President hurt his hip and suffered scratches.

“First thing both told me was concern for their good friend President Duterte. Assured them he was fine and fitter than I am which I admit is not saying much,” Locsin said on Twitter.

Locsin was in Indonesia on Sunday to attend Widodo’s inauguration for a second term on behalf of Duterte.

He said Bolkiah noticed that Duterte was not wearing a helmet.

“His Majesty of Brunei along with other leaders expressed same concern for their friend, with Brunei adding, ‘And not wearing a helmet,’” the Foreign Affairs secretary said.  

