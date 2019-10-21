EXPLAINERS
This October 2019 photo shows the aftermath of the magnitude 6.3 quake that stuck Tulunan, North Cotabato.
The STAR/John Unson
‘Do not believe those lies:’ NDRRMC warns public against fake earthquake predictions
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - October 21, 2019 - 9:41pm

MANILA, Philippines – The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Monday warned the public of hoax messages circulating on social media about another quake that would follow the powerful Magnitude 6.3 earthquake that jolted parts of Mindanao last Wednesday.

“Do not believe those lies. The NDRRMC does not send messages of that sort,” it said in an advisory.

“Currently, there is no technology that allows the prediction of earthquakes. Your NDRRMC will NEVER send baseless messages that will only spread fear among our people,” it added.

The council issued the warning after messages and posts warning the people of Mindanao of potential magnitude 8 earthquake citing information allegedly from NDRRMC. The messages alleged that fault lines triggered by the quake in Tulunan, North Cotabato may result in a stronger quake.

The message also claimed the prediction has been proven by a veteran seismologist.

The NDRRMC disowned the supposed infromation and advised the public to ignore the messages and refrain from passing them on to others.

“Verify received information and stay vigilant,” it said.

The agency, which sends earthquake alert, only sends SMS with “NDRRMC” as sender and not an unregistered number.

It advised the public to visit its website and Office of the Civil Defence Facebook page for verified information.

EARTHQUAKE MINDANAO NDRRMC PHIVOLCS
