‘Do not believe those lies:’ NDRRMC warns public against fake earthquake predictions

MANILA, Philippines – The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Monday warned the public of hoax messages circulating on social media about another quake that would follow the powerful Magnitude 6.3 earthquake that jolted parts of Mindanao last Wednesday.

“Do not believe those lies. The NDRRMC does not send messages of that sort,” it said in an advisory.

“Currently, there is no technology that allows the prediction of earthquakes. Your NDRRMC will NEVER send baseless messages that will only spread fear among our people,” it added.

The council issued the warning after messages and posts warning the people of Mindanao of potential magnitude 8 earthquake citing information allegedly from NDRRMC. The messages alleged that fault lines triggered by the quake in Tulunan, North Cotabato may result in a stronger quake.

The message also claimed the prediction has been proven by a veteran seismologist.

lines can generate up to 8 Magnitude Earthquakes and Thousands of Aftershocks. Please be ready at all costs it was been proven by Digos veteran seismologists. Ready your cellular phones for emergency purposes and First Aid kits.



- NDRRMC — JAMES ???????????????? (@songjihae_) October 21, 2019

The NDRRMC disowned the supposed infromation and advised the public to ignore the messages and refrain from passing them on to others.

“Verify received information and stay vigilant,” it said.

The agency, which sends earthquake alert, only sends SMS with “NDRRMC” as sender and not an unregistered number.

It advised the public to visit its website and Office of the Civil Defence Facebook page for verified information.