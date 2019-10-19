EXPLAINERS
Lebanon protest
Lebanese demonstrators stand by a fire as they erect a make-shift barricade amidst clashes with security forces during a mass protest at Riad al-Solh Square in the centre of the capital Beirut on Oct. 18, 2019 against dire economic conditions. Thousands of Lebanese blocked major highways and burnt tyres for a second day to protest corruption and proposed tax hikes, as dozens of people were injured in clashes with security forces that threatened the country's fragile coalition government.
AFP/STR
Filipinos in Lebanon urged to stay at home amid protests
(Philstar.com) - October 19, 2019 - 11:53am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Embassy in Lebanon urged Filipinos there to stay indoors as thousands of Lebanese protest tax hikes and corruption.

Thousands of protesters outraged by corruption and proposed tax hikes burned tyres and blocked major highways in Lebanon on Friday, prompting the premier to give his government partners three days to support a reform drive.

Demonstrations flared Thursday, partly sparked by a proposed tax on calls via messaging apps such as WhatsApp, and grew into the largest in recent years, threatening to topple Prime Minister Saad Hariri's fragile coalition government.

After his speech, clashes flared in central Beirut's Riyadh al-Solh Square between demonstrators and security personnel, who fired volleys of tear gas to clear the plaza.

Thousands of people of all ages, sects and political affiliations had brought the capital to a standstill Friday, with demonstrations reported across the country.

The protesters are demanding a sweeping overhaul of Lebanon's political system, citing grievances ranging from austerity measures to poor infrastructure. — with AFP

