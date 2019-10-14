Korean Coast Guard ship in Manila for goodwill visit

MANILA, Philippines — A Korea Coast Guard ship arrived at South Harbor, Port Area in Manila Monday morning for a five-day goodwill visit.

The Philippine Coast Guard welcomed KCG training vessel 3011 "Badaro" on its second visit to the country.

The Korean coast guard vessel's first visit to Manila was in September 2018, which was also a goodwill visit.

Badaro, a Tae Pyung Yang (Pacific)-class vessel, has a total length of 100 meters and equipped with a helicopter and other modern technology.

Just last month, South Korean Navy destroyer Munmu the Great and support vessel Hwacheon visited Manila, marking the 70 years of diplomatic ties between South Korea and the Philippines.

During that visit, Rear Adm. Yang Min Soo of the Korean Navy acknowledged the Philippine Expeditionary Forces to Korea, which were the first ground troops to assist South Korea in the Korean War.

In August, the Philippine Navy commissioned former South Korean corvette Chunju , which is now called BRP Conrado Yap.