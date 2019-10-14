EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Korean Coast Guard ship in Manila for goodwill visit
(Philstar.com) - October 14, 2019 - 10:50am

MANILA, Philippines — A Korea Coast Guard ship arrived at South Harbor, Port Area in Manila Monday morning for a five-day goodwill visit.

The Philippine Coast Guard welcomed KCG training vessel 3011 "Badaro" on its second visit to the country.

The Korean coast guard vessel's first visit to Manila was in September 2018, which was also a goodwill visit.

Badaro, a Tae Pyung Yang (Pacific)-class vessel, has a total length of 100 meters and equipped with a helicopter and other modern technology.

Just last month, South Korean Navy destroyer Munmu the Great and support vessel Hwacheon visited Manila, marking the 70 years of diplomatic ties between South Korea and the Philippines.

During that visit, Rear Adm. Yang Min Soo of the Korean Navy acknowledged the Philippine Expeditionary Forces to Korea, which were the first ground troops to assist South Korea in the Korean War.

In August, the Philippine Navy commissioned former South Korean corvette Chunju, which is now called BRP Conrado Yap.

The Philippine Navy has also ordered two new frigates from South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries, which are scheduled to be delivered to the country by 2020 and 2021, respectively. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

KOREAN COAST GUARD PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Albayalde goes on ‘non-duty’ leave
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Embattled Philippine National Police chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde has opted to go on “non-duty status” effective...
Headlines
Speakership term sharing may be scuttled — House leaders
By Jess Diaz | 1 day ago
The term-sharing arrangement between Reps. Alan Peter Cayetano of Taguig-Pateros and Lord Allan Velasco of Marinduque for...
Headlines
‘POGO workers going TNT’
By Jess Diaz | 12 hours ago
A party-list lawmaker yesterday urged the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. to take steps in preventing thousands of Chinese...
Headlines
Leni relieved by CJ assurance on poll protest
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo said yesterday she felt relieved by Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin’s assurance that the poll...
Headlines
DOJ orders monitoring of Bilibid reforms
By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
The Department of Justice has created an oversight body to look into reports of abuses of prisoners following reforms implemented...
Headlines
Latest
12 hours ago
Commute challenge won’t solve transport problem – DOJ chief
By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra is not inclined to take on a lawmaker’s commute challenge requiring government officials...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Government to pay more for ASF hog deaths
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
The government is increasing the indemnity for raisers whose pigs are culled amid the outbreak of African swine fever in the...
Headlines
12 hours ago
DICT urged: No permits for telco towers in camps
By Jess Diaz | 12 hours ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology should not issue permits for the transmission towers of the third...
Headlines
Senate to probe Philippine’s nuclear energy program
By Paolo Romero | October 14, 2019 - 12:00am
The Senate committee on energy will look into the status of the country’s nuclear energy program as the Duterte administration is set to decide on a recommendation to tap nuclear fuels for stable power supply,...
12 hours ago
Headlines
12 hours ago
Senators push ‘doable’ traffic decongestion schemes
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
Senators are urging government officials to focus their attention on speeding up implementation of projects that would ease...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with