Panelo: What transportation crisis?

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo does not consider the traffic situation in Metro Manila a crisis.

Following the breakdown of all three mass transit systems last week, BAYAN Secretary General Renato Reyes Jr. said the country has a mass transport crisis.

" Ano bang ibig nila sabihin ng tansportation crisis? Ang nakikita ko lang traffic... May transportation naman , nakakasakay naman tayo lahat ," Panelo said in a press briefing.

(What do they mean by transportation crisis? I only see traffic (jam)... There is transportation, we can still get rides.)

Panelo pointed out that there are still three train systems running in Metro Manila.

Partial operations for LRT-2

The Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) was closed last week after the train's power transformers exploded.

Partial operations of the LRT-2 will be implemented by Tuesday from Cubao to Recto stations. Anonas, Katipunan and Santolan stations will be closed for at least nine months.

LRT-2 spokesman Hernando Cabrera earlier said the government had been losing P3.2 million daily since the closure of the train system as it services an average of 200,000 passengers every day.

The Malacañang mouthpiece, however, insisted that there is no mass transport crisis in the country.

"Mukha namang wala pa... Kasi nga nakakarating pa naman 'yung mga dapat makarating sa kanilang pupuntahan," he said.

(It seems there isn't one yet... Because those who are in transit can still reach their destinations.)

Panelo also pointed out that there is a solution to arriving on time when travelling in Metro Manila.