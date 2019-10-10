EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo has accepted the challenge of Anakbayan, Kilusang Mayo Uno and Bagong Alyansang Makabayan to commute to work to experience the daily sufferings of commuters in Metro Manila.
RTVM screengrab
Not just for show: Anakbayan sets ground rules for Panelo's commute challenge
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - October 10, 2019 - 11:40am

MANILA, Philippines — Progressive youth group Anakbayan has set some ground rules as presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo accepted the challenge to commute.

Earlier this week, the Malacañang mouthpiece said there is no mass transport crisis in Metro Manila, prompting Anakbayan, Kilusang Mayo Uno and Bagong Alyansang Makabayan to dare him to commute.

Panelo has accepted the challenge and said he would ride a jeepney and the LRT going to Malacañan on Friday.

Anakbayan spokesperson Alex Danday said the Malacañang spokesman should travel early morning during rush hour, without special treatment and bodyguards to brush off the crowd.

"(W)e are expecting the stint to be mere performance. To prevent this, the spokesperson must commute not only for a single day, but for a whole week," Danday said.

Anakbayan also noted that some government officials, such as Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority spokesperson Celine Pialago, have been silent on the issue.

The progressive group also challenged Tugade and Pialago to commute and undergo the everyday struggles of commuters.

"We are daring government officials not to trivialize the struggle of commuters but to forward legitimate concerns and solutions towards a pro-people mass transport system," Anakbayan said.

Panelo earlier said he does not see a transportation crisis in Metro Manila as commuters still get a ride where they need to go.

"Ano bang ibig nilang sabihin na transportation crisis? Ang nakikita ko lang traffic... May transportation namannakakasakay naman tayo lahat," Panelo said Tuesday.

(What do they mean by transportation crisis? I only see traffic jams... There is transportation, we can still get rides.)

He even pointed out that commuters should leave early if they want to arrive at their destination on time.

ANAKBAYAN BAGONG ALYANSANG MAKABAYAN KILUSANG MAYO UNO SALVADOR PANELO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipina enslaved for 65 years in US wants to go home, find estranged family
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Fedelina Lugasan, 82, wants to go home to the Philippines after being freed from from a 65-year abusive employment in the...
Headlines
BuCor, police demolish prisoners' shanties in Bilibid
By Kristine Joy Patag | 19 hours ago
The operation started at 5 a.m. and involved 1,800 personnel from law enforcement agencies and the Department of Public Works...
Headlines
Illegal Bilibid structures demolished
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Prohibited drugs, sex toys and cell phones were among the items seized as shelters or kubol inside the maximum security compound...
Headlines
MMDA spokesperson not letting Facebook joke page pass, files cyberlibel suit
21 hours ago
She accused the administrator of “Pinoy Laugh Page” Facebook page of posting a malicious post “for the purpose...
Headlines
China ignores Duterte's drug war as Philippines softens stand on South China Sea — report
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 21 hours ago
"The Chinese government, which Mr. Duterte has embraced warmly, has been willing to ignore the war on drugs..."
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Highest-ranking PMA cadet quits post over Dormitorio's death
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
The highest ranking cadet of the Philippine Military Academy left his post following the death of 20-year-old Cadet...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Another general pins Albayalde on ninja cops
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
Another phone call made by then Pampanga provincial police chief Oscar Albayalde to a superior sometime in 2014 came back...
Headlines
12 hours ago
PNP chief: It seems everybody’s ganging up on me
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde maintained his innocence over allegations that he benefited from a questionable...
Headlines
12 hours ago
New polio vaccination drive set
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The government’s anti-polio drive needs a restart with vaccines coming from the World Health Organization, Health Secretary...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Satisfaction with Duterte dips – SWS
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
The number of Filipinos satisfied with President Duterte dropped slightly in the third quarter of 2019, according to the latest...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with