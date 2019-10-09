SWS: Duterte satisfaction rating slips slightly but still 'very good'

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte's net satisfaction rating has gone down by three points in the third quarter of 2019, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) Survey released Wednesday.
The survey conducted from September 27 to 30 found that 78% of adult Filipinos
Duterte's net satisfaction rating for the third quarter is a "very good" +65, a few points down from the +68 in June.
The poll firm attributed the three-point decline in the president's rating to decreases in balance Luzon and Mindanao.
In balance Luzon, Duterte scored +54 in September, which is 11 points lower than his +65 in June. His rating in Mindanao remained "excellent" from +81 in June to +76 in September.
The president enjoyed a new personal record-high in Visayas with a "very good" +75, nine points up from +66 in June.
In Metro Manila, the president's rating went up by seven points to +66 in September from +59 in June.
Duterte's net satisfaction went down in both urban and rural areas with +66 and +64, respectively, which SWS classifies as "very good."
'Very good' among poor, 'excellent' among rich
Among economic classes, Duterte's rating remained "very good" in class E at +57 and +66 in class D. The president recorded a new personal record-high in class ABC with an "excellent" +70.
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo, meanwhile, said the latest dip in satisfaction is insignificant.
"While the president would
SWS considers +70 above as "excellent", +50 to +69, "very good"; +30 to +49, "good"; +10 to +29, "moderate", +9 to -9, "neutral"; -10 to -29, "poor"; -30 to -49, "bad"; -50 to -69, "
The survey results have sampling error margins of ±2.3% for national percentages, ±4% each for Balance Luzon and Mindanao, and ±6% each for Metro Manila and the Visayas.
"The Social Weather Survey item on public satisfaction with the president is
