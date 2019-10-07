Approval, trust ratings of Duterte suffer decline in September

MANILA, Philippines — The approval and trust ratings of President Rodrigo Duterte fell in the third quarter of 2019, results of the latest Pulse Asia survey showed.

The chief executive’s nationwide approval rating went seven notches down to 78% in September from 85% in June. This, after his rating dropped in all areas except in Mindanao.

Only 8% said they disapprove of Duterte’s performance, while 14% said they were undecided.

The number of those who trust the president also dropped from 85% in June to 74% in September. Nine percent said they distrust the president, while 18% said they were undecided.

Despite the decline, Malacañang said the scores of the president remain “very high.”

“The rating is still high, it’s more than 70%. Surveys fluctuate depending on when they get them. If it is taken at a time when there are controversies hounding, that may affect survey results,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Monday.

Ratings of Robredo, Sotto also down

The same survey also showed that the approval and trust ratings of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senate President Vicente Sotto III also went down.

Robredo’s September approval rating dropped to 50% from 55% in June. Her trust rating also fell by six points to 46% in the third quarter from 52%.

Barry Gutierrez, Robredo's spokesperson, said the survey result is a challenge to the vice president's camp to redouble their efforts in serving the public and keeping the Filipinos informed of the work Robredo is doing.

“We are likewise grateful that the vice president continues to enjoy significant support from our fellow Filipinos. This support will further strengthen her commitment to stay true to her constitutional mandate, uphold our nation’s interests, and work to uplift the lives of our people, especially the poor and marginalized,” Gutierrez said.

Sotto, who enjoyed a huge increase in his performance and trust ratings in June, suffered a decline in his scores.

In September, he received a 72% approval rating and a 63% trust rating, a decrease from the 77% and 73% he recorded in June.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig) garnered an approval rating of 64% and a trust rating of 62%. He was installed as House speaker last July and would only serve for 15 months under a power-sharing agreement with Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque).

Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin, who will retire next month, obtained a 42% approval rating and 34% trust rating.

The Pulse Asia survey has a ± 2.8 percent error margin for nationwide results. — with a report from The STAR/Janvic Mateo