EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Rodrigo Duterte is accorded foyer honors upon his arrival at the Francisco Bangoy International Airport in Davao City on October 6, 2019 following his official visit to the Russian Federation.
Presidential Photo/Simeon Celi Jr.
Approval, trust ratings of Duterte suffer decline in September
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - October 7, 2019 - 2:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — The approval and trust ratings of President Rodrigo Duterte fell in the third quarter of 2019, results of the latest Pulse Asia survey showed.

The chief executive’s nationwide approval rating went seven notches down to 78% in September from 85% in June. This, after his rating dropped in all areas except in Mindanao.

Only 8% said they disapprove of Duterte’s performance, while 14% said they were undecided.

The number of those who trust the president also dropped from 85% in June to 74% in September. Nine percent said they distrust the president, while 18% said they were undecided.

Despite the decline, Malacañang said the scores of the president remain “very high.”

“The rating is still high, it’s more than 70%. Surveys fluctuate depending on when they get them. If it is taken at a time when there are controversies hounding, that may affect survey results,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Monday.

Ratings of Robredo, Sotto also down

The same survey also showed that the approval and trust ratings of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senate President Vicente Sotto III also went down.

Robredo’s September approval rating dropped to 50% from 55% in June. Her trust rating also fell by six points to 46% in the third quarter from 52%.  

Barry Gutierrez, Robredo's spokesperson, said the survey result is a challenge to the vice president's camp to redouble their efforts in serving the public and keeping the Filipinos informed of the work Robredo is doing. 

“We are likewise grateful that the vice president continues to enjoy significant support from our fellow Filipinos. This support will further strengthen her commitment to stay true to her constitutional mandate, uphold our nation’s interests, and work to uplift the lives of our people, especially the poor and marginalized,” Gutierrez said. 

Sotto, who enjoyed a huge increase in his performance and trust ratings in June, suffered a decline in his scores.

In September, he received a 72% approval rating and a 63% trust rating, a decrease from the 77% and 73% he recorded in June.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig) garnered an approval rating of 64% and a trust rating of 62%. He was installed as House speaker last July and would only serve for 15 months under a power-sharing agreement with Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque).

Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin, who will retire next month, obtained a 42% approval rating and 34% trust rating.

The Pulse Asia survey has a ± 2.8 percent error margin for nationwide results. — with a report from The STAR/Janvic Mateo

ALAN PETER CAYETANO LENI ROBREDO LUCAS BERSAMIN PULSE ASIA RODRIGO DUTERTE TITO SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Magalong: Cops willing to protect me
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Several senior police officers have come forward to offer protection to Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong amid what he says...
Headlines
Manila ranks 3rd among cities with lowest qualities of life
5 hours ago
Manila ranks 3rd among 56 cities in the world with the lowest quality of life, according to research by Deutsche Bank.
Headlines
Duterte: No generals in drug recycling
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Duterte clarified yesterday that no police general was mentioned in the report on illegal drugs submitted to him...
Headlines
New typhoon seen to enter PAR this week
6 hours ago
Once it enters the country’s jurisdiction, the typhoon will be given a local name “Perla.”
Headlines
Fire official says arson caused Star City blaze
1 day ago
Star City, meanwhile, slammed the Bureau of Fire Protection over the "irresponsible" statements to the media.
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
OPAPP vows justice for 7 MILF members killed by local terrorists
1 hour ago
Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. on Monday said the government will exert all efforts to ensure justice will...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Karapatan say rights workers under surveillance, being harassed
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
There were 89,534 counts of threat, harassment, and intimidation recorded by Karapatan between July 2016 and June 2019.
Headlines
2 hours ago
Groups decry arrests of 10 activists over the weekend
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
There were 1,850 victims of illegal arrest without detention and 593 victims of illegal arrest and detention recorded between...
Headlines
4 hours ago
PUVs ferry commuters as LRT-2 remains out of service
4 hours ago
Transport authorities are fielding public utility vehicles to ferry passengers affected by the temporary shutdown LRT-2.
Headlines
5 hours ago
Duterte claims he has rare disorder causing his eyelids to droop and muscle to weaken
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
President Duterte said he got the nerve malfunction from his grandfather.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with