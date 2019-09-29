PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
In this file photo, commuters spill over several lanes on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City as a transport strike limited the number of jeepneys plying routes in Metro Manila.
The STAR/Boy Santos, File
LIST: Areas with ‘Libreng Sakay’ for commuters on September 30
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - September 29, 2019 - 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and several local government units on Sunday announced that they would offer free rides on Monday in view of the nationwide transport strike.

The Metro Manila traffic authority and LGUs said they would deploy vehicles to assist the riding public who would be affected by the strike.

Major transport groups earlier announced that it would conduct a transport strike on Monday to protest the government’s plan to phase out jeepneys and the UV Express service.  

The MMDA also said it would suspend the number coding scheme on Monday for public utility vehicles.

Here are areas where you can avail free transport assistance on Monday, September 30: (Can’t view the list? Click here.)

