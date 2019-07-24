NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Photo shows House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Rep. Bienvenido "Benny" Abante Jr. during the opening of the 18th Congress Monday.
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho
'To be pro-life is to be pro-death penalty,' says House minority leader Abante
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2019 - 1:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — House Minority Leader Bienvenido “Benny” Abante is backing the reinstatement of death penalty, claiming it is the “best deterrent” to crimes.

In an interview on CNN Philippines Wednesday, Abante, who is a senior pastor of the Metropolitan Bible Baptist Church, said he supports the revival of the controversial death penalty but only on heinous crimes like massacre, terrorism, killing with rape and plunder.

“I’ve always battled for the reimposition of death penalty… I wanted death penalty to still be there because that would be the best deterrent to crime although I’m pro-life,” Abante said.

“Pro-life ako, yet sinasabi ko nga eh to be pro-life is to be pro-death penalty, to preserve life,” he said, explaining his stand.

(I am pro-life, yet I’ve been saying that to be pro-life is to be pro-death penalty, to preserve life.)

Abante’s stand on death penalty runs counter to the views of some members of the House minority bloc, which includes lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc, Liberal Party and party-list coalition.

“That would be my personal argument. I don't know about the others. I told minority bloc members, look we agree to disagree on that point,” he said. 

Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna party-list) said death penalty is not a deterrent to crimes and the poor would become victims of this proposal.

“In a flawed justice system like ours, death penalty will only kill, kill, kill the poor rather than give justice to the victims of crime,” he said Monday.

A 2009 study published in the Journal of Criminal Law and Criminology revealed that 88.2% percent of surveyed experts do not think that death penalty has a deterrent effect. Only 9.2% said they believe death penalty results in a significant drop in murder cases.

President Rodrigo Duterte renewed his call to bring back death penalty for heinous crimes related to drugs and plunder during his fourth State of the Nation Address Monday.

Death penalty was abolished in 2006.

In the 17th Congress, the House of Representatives passed the death penalty bill but only for drug convicts. The proposal, however, faced strong opposition from senators.

The new minority leader also said he is supporting the call to lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility.

“To me, if you say lower it to 12 years old, instead of penalizing them by jail terms, they ought to be reformed, rehabilitated,” Abante said.

BENNY ABANTE DEATH PENALTY BILL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Esperon: Duterte said China ‘in position’ in West Philippine Sea, not ‘in possession’
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 23 hours ago
National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. on Tuesday sought to clarify President Rodrigo Duterte’s remarks that...
Headlines
US calls for int’l pushback vs aggressive sea acts
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
The United States has called on claimant states in the South China Sea to spurn antagonistic behavior that does not follow...
Headlines
BOC men told: Accept reforms or leave
By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
As the Bureau of Customs stepped up its fight against corruption, BOC Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero yesterday advised...
Headlines
Philippines eyes opening Pag-asa Island to tourists
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 21 hours ago
The Philippine government might open Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea to tourists.
Headlines
Carpio to Senate: Act now on fish deal
By Edu Punay | 14 hours ago
Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio is calling on the Senate to review the agreement forged by President Duterte with...
Headlines
Latest
14 hours ago
Security execs: China ‘in position,’ not ‘in possession’
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
Is it “possession” or “position?”
Headlines
14 hours ago
House vows to fast-track SONA priority measures
By Jess Diaz | 14 hours ago
Leaders of the House of Representatives vowed yesterday to speed up the approval of legislative measures President Duterte...
Headlines
‘Duterte has laid Cha-cha to rest’
By Alexis Romero | July 24, 2019 - 12:00am
President Duterte’s silence on federalism in his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) indicated that Charter change (Cha-cha) is no longer a priority of his administration, Senate Minority Leader Franklin...
14 hours ago
Headlines
14 hours ago
DOH, health advocates back higher sin taxes
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
The Department of Health (DOH) and health advocates are elated over the call of President Duterte in his State of the Nation...
Headlines
14 hours ago
Duterte wants post-midnight ban on liquor only — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday clarified that President Duterte was just referring to a liquor ban when he said he wants establishments...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with